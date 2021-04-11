Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 11 April

#1 Dean Martini - Keeneland R5 (20:18 BST)

Dean Martini probably hasn't got the potential of some of these, but the level of his form is better than his rivals at present, and he is fancied to make his experience count from a good draw in stall 1. Noren arrives in good form and looks the likeliest danger following his runner-up effort last time.

#8 Starting Over - Keeneland R7 (21:24 BST)

Starting Over was a solid third at Santa Anita when last seen nine weeks ago and has since joined the powerful Chad Brown yard. This looks a good starting point for him and he is entitled to progress again starting out for a yard that do well with new recruits. Glynn County is one to be interested in with leading jockey booked and looks second best.

#2 Palace Avenger - Keeneland R8 (21:57 BST)

Palace Avenger enjoyed a productive campaign last year, winning two of her four starts, and she has the physique to progress again as a four-year-old. She couldn't be in better hands and she looks a leading player here. Call On Mischief is ridden by a jockey with a good record at this track and is also of interest.

