Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 1 November

#4 Work Out - Belmont R5 (18:17)

Work Out has finished runner-up on both occasions, but showed improved form from his debut when last seen at Saratoga, and this looks a good opening. Brew Pub reappears quickly after running career best and appeals as best of the rest.

#3 Alisio - Belmont R7 (19:25)

Alisio has won her last two starts and stands out on form starting out for a new stable. She is taken to get the better of Honor Way, who clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and appeals most of the rest.

#7 Caldee - Belmont R8 (19:55)

Caldee recorded the best workout of the day the other day and looks to have good prospects. Ingrassia is ridden by one of the best in the business and is likely to be thereabouts too. Fluffy Socks is another who is entitled to a closer look.

