Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 1 August

Horse racing in the US
Timeform pick out three US bets on Sunday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Saratoga and Woodbine on Sunday.

#3 Town Classic - R7 Saratoga (21:29)

Town Classic has been in good heart this year and put up his best effort yet when successful at Belmont last month. That form is much the best on offer here and he should prove too good.

#3 Jackie's Warrior - R9 Saratoga (22:39)

Jackie's Warrior, a dual Grade 1 winner as a juvenile last season, hasn't been at his best this term and was turned over at a short price last time. However, mindful of the talent he showed last season, it is too soon to give up on him and he is worth another chance in a race he is up to taking if firing on all cylinders.

#4 Union Colonel - R11 Woodbine (23:25)

Union Colonel has been a bit below his best on both starts this year but he's not been disgraced and he sets a clear standard on the form he displayed in 2020. Union Colonel should be suited by stepping back up to this trip and will be tough to beat if reproducing his best form.

Woodbine (US) 1st Aug (R11 7f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 1 August, 11.25pm

