A Southwell NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Southwell Nap - 14:02 - Back Love Your Work

No. 3 (10) Love Your Work (Ire) EXC 1.04 Trainer: Darryll Holland

Jockey: Liam Wright

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 64

Love Your Work has fallen a long way in the weights and signalled he's ready to strike when finishing off strongly over an inadequate trip at Wolverhampton nine days ago; this five-time C&D winner is worth backing.

His jockey Liam Wright recommended a step back up in trip after that eye-catching run and a better result is expected here, with a wide draw not expected to be a problem for this big horse who can take a while to find his rhythm.

Southwell Next Best - 15:47 - Back Shes Centimental

No. 6 (8) She's Centimental (Usa) EXC 1.04 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 74