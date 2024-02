A Sedgefield NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Sedgefield Nap - 14:10 - Back Schmilsson

No. 9 Schmilsson SBK 6/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Fergus Gregory

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Reach For The Moon, a Solario Stakes winner when smart on the Flat in the Royal colours for John and Thady Gosden, is an interesting hurdling debutant in this maiden hurdle but he's had his problems and Schmilsson looks a more solid option.

Schmilsson once finished runner-up to future Derby winner Desert Crown on the Flat when with Andrew Balding but has taken well to hurdling with Olly Murphy and ran an eye-catching race to finish a length and a quarter second to Tommie Gun in a similar event at Southwell last time.

He came from well back as the first two pulled a long way clear and shaped as though there's further improvement to come.

Sedgefield Next Best - 14:40 - Back You Say Nothing

No. 2 You Say Nothing (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 113

Christian Williams does well with his runners at Sedgefield and it looks significant that he's sending just the one runner, You Say Nothing, on the long journey from South Wales.

The enthusiastic front-runner was himself a course-and-distance winner here in the spring of 2022 and has improved since, running two good races closer to home this season.

He won at Ffos Las in May and more recently ran a cracker in defeat on Welsh Grand National day at Chepstow when giving his all in finishing five lengths second to Zambezi Fix. Sensibly given some time to get over that hard race, he looks capable of being involved again here.

Sedgefield Each Way - 16:10 - Back Just Call Me Al

No. 9 Just Call Me Al (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Gillian Boanas

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 11

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 81

Just Call Me Al is one of the senior runners in this handicap hurdle at the age of 11 for Gillian Boanas but he's no back number and turns up here on a good mark with the bonus of Brian Hughes back in the saddle.

He can also boast three course wins here in the past, one over fences and two over hurdles at this trip.

He's on a much lower mark nowadays but ran one of his better recent races last time over three miles at Musselburgh when three and a quarter lengths second to Champ Royal, a winner again since, in a conditional jockeys' race and looks interesting each-way.