Sedgefield Racing Tips: Big Bee Hive a strong fancy to follow up

A Sedgefield Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Sedgefield Nap - 14:24 - Back Big Bee Hive

No. 2 Big Bee Hive (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Sam England

Jockey: Jonathan England

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 91

Big Bee Hive showed ability in three starts over hurdles for this yard and improved further to make a winning start over fences over a slightly shorter trip at this course 16 days ago.

He was well backed and ridden with more restraint that previously, scoring in the style of one who should have plenty more to offer in this sphere.

The handicapper has raised him 7 lb in the weights, but that shouldn't be enough to stop him, while he will also be well suited by this step up in trip

Sedgefield Next Best - 15:30 - Back Fortuitous Find

No. 1 Fortuitous Find SBK 3/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 97

Fortuitous Find is a winning pointer and his three runs over hurdles probably didn't get to the bottom of him, given plenty to do on each occasion, but there is reason to think he will do better in this sphere given his pointing background,

Therefore, he's worth chancing making a quick switch to chasing for his handicap debut in what doesn't look a deep race, and from what could prove a lenient mark.