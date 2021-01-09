To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 9 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sam Houston on Saturday...

"...ought to give backers another good run for their money."

Timeform on Bobby Brinkley

#5 Little Avenger - Sam Houston R2 (01:12)

Little Avenger was below form last time but that came in a stronger contest than this and he is taken to bounce back to his best. Shotsoft appeals most of the rest, while Don't Blame Dexter is likely to be on the premises too.

#9 Tell Me U Love Me - Sam Houston R3 (01:39)

Tell Me U Love Me seemed to excel herself when second over tonight's C&D last time and will prove extremely tough to beat if running to that level again. She is weighted to go well and holds better claims than most. Sardabling is lightly raced and may well have more to offer. She rates the biggest threat.

#1 Bobby Brinkley - Sam Houston R6 (03:00)

A winner at Remington on his penultimate start, Bobby Brinkley was far from disgraced when fourth in a stakes contest there last time. He ought to give backers another good run for their money. Lucky Promise represents a successful stable and is the pick of the remainder. Carbon Stryker is another that comes into contention.

