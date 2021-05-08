To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 8 May

Racing at Belmont Park
There's racing at Belmont on Saturday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Belmont Park and Lone Star Park on Saturday...

"...has strong claims of following up..."

Timeform on Windchill Zar

#5 Potanico - Belmont R1 (18:00)

Potanico posted a respectable effort last time out at Santa Anita and has the services of leading rider Irad Ortiz in the saddle. Flowers For Lisa has some of the best form on offer and looks the biggest threat to the selection, while Villainous can grab third place.

#5 Betsy Blue - Belmont R2 (18:31)

With rain forecast in New York, the second race could well be taken off the turf and switched to dirt. If that is the case, Irad Ortiz is taken to land a quickfire double with Betsy Blue, who will be hard to beat on the main track. Rainbow Gal boasts solid wet-track form and can chase the selection home.

#5 Windchill Zar - Lone Star Park R1 (20:35)

Claimed after winning at Fair Grounds last time, Windchill Zar has to be considered on his first start for his new trainer and has strong claims of following up. Ramaah is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and is a contender as well, while Bargeman also demands respect.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#5 Potanico – Belmont R1 (18:00)
#5 Betsy Blue – Belmont R2 (18:31)
#5 Windchill Zar – Lone Star Park R1 (20:35)

Belmont Park (US) 08th May (R1 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 8 May, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Automate
Villainous
Danebury
Flowers For Lisa
Potantico
Runabout
American Lincoln
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 08th May (R2 6f Allw)

Show Hide

Saturday 8 May, 6.31pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kokopelli
Vienna Code
Chasing Cara
Herald Angel
Betsy Blue
Fractorzation
Queen Arella
Rainbow Gal
Blame It On Mary
Strongerthanuknow
Canarsie Angel
Snicket
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lone Star Park (US) 08th May (R1 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 8 May, 8.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vehement
Laughing Latinos
Fiftyshadesopurple
Bargeman
Run Away Son
Windchill Zar
Sir Etney John
Northern Fire
Ramaah
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles