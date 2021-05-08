Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 8 May

#5 Potanico - Belmont R1 (18:00)

Potanico posted a respectable effort last time out at Santa Anita and has the services of leading rider Irad Ortiz in the saddle. Flowers For Lisa has some of the best form on offer and looks the biggest threat to the selection, while Villainous can grab third place.

#5 Betsy Blue - Belmont R2 (18:31)

With rain forecast in New York, the second race could well be taken off the turf and switched to dirt. If that is the case, Irad Ortiz is taken to land a quickfire double with Betsy Blue, who will be hard to beat on the main track. Rainbow Gal boasts solid wet-track form and can chase the selection home.

#5 Windchill Zar - Lone Star Park R1 (20:35)

Claimed after winning at Fair Grounds last time, Windchill Zar has to be considered on his first start for his new trainer and has strong claims of following up. Ramaah is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and is a contender as well, while Bargeman also demands respect.