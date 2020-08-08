To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 8 August

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform select the three best bets from Saratoga on Saturday...

"A recent fast workout suggests that she’s ready to fire her best shot second time around."

Timeform on Blichton Lady

#3 Risky Mischief - Saratoga R3 (18:15)

Risky Mischief needs to prove herself on turf (only run on dirt so far) but has a fair chance of overturning the short-priced favourite Light in the Sky if taking to the new surface. The selection drops in class for this assignment and booking of Irad Ortiz only adds to the appeal at what should be a fair price.

#7 Come Dancing - Saratoga R7 (20:42)

Come Dancing hasn't been at her best so far this year, but with what looks like a good pace to aim at, she can bounce back to her best in this Grade 1 contest. The likes of Bellafina and Serengeti Empress will be tough nuts to crack, but they may just be worn down late on by Carlos Martin's mare.

#3 Blichton Lady - Saratoga R12 (23:52)

Blichton Lady was returning from a 412-day layoff when second in the slop last time and is entitled to step forward considerably for that run. In a maiden that doesn't look the strongest for the track, she makes plenty of appeal. A recent fast workout suggests that she's ready to fire her best shot second time around.

Recommended bets

#3 Risky Mischief – Saratoga R3 (18:15)
#7 Come Dancing – Saratoga R7 (20:42)
#3 Blichton Lady – Saratoga R12 (23:52)

Timeform,

