Timeform Breeders' Cup SmartPlays: Saturday 7 November

Breeders' Cup
Timeform provide their best bets at the Breeders' Cup on Saturday

Timeform provide a selection in each Breeders' Cup race at Keeneland on Saturday...

"...has been firmly on the upgrade this year and looks the one to beat..."

Timeform on Improbable

#2 Gamine - Filly & Mare Sprint (Keeneland R4, 17:02)

Gamine suffered her first blip when failing to stay over 9f in the Kentucky Oaks but looks sure to bounce back to her best returned to 7f here. Serengeti Empress emerged with plenty of credit in defeat behind Bell's the One at Churchill Downs last time and can reverse those placings.

#1 Big Runnuer - Turf Sprint (Keeneland R5, 17:39)

Big Runnuer is unbeaten this year at Santa Anita and took a big leap forward when winning a Grade 2 from Wildman Jack last time. At the current odds he looks a cracking bet. Glass Slippers is a big player for Britain, while Imprimis is one of several who know where the Keeneland winning post is and seems sure to go well.

#10 Complexity - Dirt Mile (Keeneland R6, 18:18)

Complexity produced a big career best when stepped back up to 1m in the Kelso Handicap at Belmont last time and a reproduction of that could be good enough to see him prevail here. Knicks Go looked a much-improved performer for new trainer Brad Cox when blitzing his field in an optional claimer over C&D last time and can provide the chief threat.

#6 Rushing Fall - Filly & Mare Turf (Keeneland R7, 18:57)

Rushing Fall has the best form and a terrific attitude, so she makes plenty of appeal bidding to give Chad Brown his fifth success in this race. Mean Mary, who was runner-up to the selection in the Diana Stakes at Saratoga last time, looks a threat once more, while Terebellum is the pick of the overseas challengers.

#10 Yaupon - Sprint (Keeneland R8, 19:36)

Yaupon has progressed with each outing to date, maintaining his 100% record when landing a Pimilco Grade 3 on his latest start in October. The manner of that success suggests there may well be even more to come and he can make a bold bid having his first crack at a Grade 1. C Z Rocket has been a real success story for Peter Miller and is respected, along with Diamond Oops and Frank's Rockette.

#4 Siskin - Mile (Keeneland R9, 20:15)

Siskin has been given a decent break since disappointing in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp and is taken to bounce back with a bang. Kameko defied a penalty in gritty fashion against a pair of older rivals who were on song at Newmarket, so he's considered a big threat, along with last year's winner Uni.

#5 Swiss Skydiver - Distaff (Keeneland R10, 20:54)

Swiss Skydiver wasn't at her very best when runner-up in the Kentucky Oaks but took her form to a new level with a gritty win in the Preakness at Pimlico last month. She is taken to cap off a superb 3-y-o campaign with victory here, though Monomoy Girl, the winner of this in 2018 is a pretty formidable opponent.

#3 Tarnawa - Turf (Keeneland R11, 21:33)

The Europeans should hold sway in this again, with Irish challengers Tarnawa and Magical expected to fight out the finish. Slight preference is for Dermot Weld's filly who has looked an improved model this year, and her turn of foot could prove the difference around here. Lord North is a big danger if he can put a poor effort behind him.

#8 Improbable - Classic (Keeneland R12, 22:13)

Improbable has been firmly on the upgrade this year and looks the one to beat after his demolition job of stablemate Maximum Security at Santa Anita last time. Next best Tiz The Law didn't seem quite himself when beaten by Authentic in the Kentucky Derby and he's taken to turn that form around in what should be a cracking renewal.

Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R4 7f Grd1)

Saturday 7 November, 5.02pm

Back Lay
Speech
Gamine
Come Dancing
Sconsin
Venetian Harbor
Serengeti Empress
Sallys Curlin
Bells The One
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R5 5f Grd1)

Saturday 7 November, 5.39pm

Back Lay
Big Runnuer
Just Might
Imprimis
Front Run The Fed
Wet Your Whistle
Glass Slippers
Leinster
Oleksandra
Into Mystic
Bombard
Wildman Jack
Got Stormy
Texas Wedge
Extravagant Kid
Equilateral
Chaos Theory
Archidust
Bulletproof One
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R6 1m Grd1)

Saturday 7 November, 6.18pm

Back Lay
Art Collector
Sharp Samurai
Silver Dust
War Of Will
Knicks Go
Mr. Money
Rushie
Pirates Punch
Mr Freeze
Complexity
Jesus Team
Owendale
Pingxiang
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R7 1m1f Grd1)

Saturday 7 November, 6.57pm

Back Lay
Starship Jubilee
Sistercharlie
Peaceful
Mean Mary
My Sister Nat
Rushing Fall
Terebellum
Mucho Unusual
Harveys Lil Goil
Civil Union
Audarya
Lady Prancealot
Nay Lady Nay
Cayenne Pepper
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R8 6f Grd1)

Saturday 7 November, 7.36pm

Back Lay
Echo Town
C Z Rocket
Collusion Illusion
Bon Raison
Manny Wah
Franks Rockette
Whitmore
Firenze Fire
Empire Of Gold
Yaupon
Diamond Oops
Hog Creek Hustle
Jasper Prince
Lasting Legacy
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R9 1m Grd1)

Saturday 7 November, 8.15pm

Back Lay
Circus Maximus
Kameko
Lope Y Fernandez
Siskin
Digital Age
Safe Voyage
Casa Creed
March To The Arch
Halladay
Ivar
Uni
Factor This
Raging Bull
Order Of Australia
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R10 1m1f Grd1)

Saturday 7 November, 8.54pm

Back Lay
Ce Ce
Harvest Moon
Dunbar Road
Horologist
Swiss Skydiver
Lady Kate
Point Of Honor
Valiance
Ollies Candy
Monomoy Girl
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R11 1m4f Grd1)

Saturday 7 November, 9.33pm

Back Lay
Arklow
Magical
Tarnawa
Mehdaayih
Donjah
Lord North
United
Red King
Channel Maker
Mogul
Keenl (US) 7th Nov (R12 1m2f Grd1)

Saturday 7 November, 10.18pm

Back Lay
Tacitus
Tiz The Law
By My Standards
Toms Detat
Title Ready
Higher Power
Global Campaign
Improbable
Authentic
Maximum Security
