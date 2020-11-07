Timeform Breeders' Cup SmartPlays: Saturday 7 November

#2 Gamine - Filly & Mare Sprint (Keeneland R4, 17:02)

Gamine suffered her first blip when failing to stay over 9f in the Kentucky Oaks but looks sure to bounce back to her best returned to 7f here. Serengeti Empress emerged with plenty of credit in defeat behind Bell's the One at Churchill Downs last time and can reverse those placings.

#1 Big Runnuer - Turf Sprint (Keeneland R5, 17:39)

Big Runnuer is unbeaten this year at Santa Anita and took a big leap forward when winning a Grade 2 from Wildman Jack last time. At the current odds he looks a cracking bet. Glass Slippers is a big player for Britain, while Imprimis is one of several who know where the Keeneland winning post is and seems sure to go well.

#10 Complexity - Dirt Mile (Keeneland R6, 18:18)

Complexity produced a big career best when stepped back up to 1m in the Kelso Handicap at Belmont last time and a reproduction of that could be good enough to see him prevail here. Knicks Go looked a much-improved performer for new trainer Brad Cox when blitzing his field in an optional claimer over C&D last time and can provide the chief threat.

#6 Rushing Fall - Filly & Mare Turf (Keeneland R7, 18:57)

Rushing Fall has the best form and a terrific attitude, so she makes plenty of appeal bidding to give Chad Brown his fifth success in this race. Mean Mary, who was runner-up to the selection in the Diana Stakes at Saratoga last time, looks a threat once more, while Terebellum is the pick of the overseas challengers.

#10 Yaupon - Sprint (Keeneland R8, 19:36)

Yaupon has progressed with each outing to date, maintaining his 100% record when landing a Pimilco Grade 3 on his latest start in October. The manner of that success suggests there may well be even more to come and he can make a bold bid having his first crack at a Grade 1. C Z Rocket has been a real success story for Peter Miller and is respected, along with Diamond Oops and Frank's Rockette.

#4 Siskin - Mile (Keeneland R9, 20:15)

Siskin has been given a decent break since disappointing in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp and is taken to bounce back with a bang. Kameko defied a penalty in gritty fashion against a pair of older rivals who were on song at Newmarket, so he's considered a big threat, along with last year's winner Uni.

#5 Swiss Skydiver - Distaff (Keeneland R10, 20:54)

Swiss Skydiver wasn't at her very best when runner-up in the Kentucky Oaks but took her form to a new level with a gritty win in the Preakness at Pimlico last month. She is taken to cap off a superb 3-y-o campaign with victory here, though Monomoy Girl, the winner of this in 2018 is a pretty formidable opponent.

#3 Tarnawa - Turf (Keeneland R11, 21:33)

The Europeans should hold sway in this again, with Irish challengers Tarnawa and Magical expected to fight out the finish. Slight preference is for Dermot Weld's filly who has looked an improved model this year, and her turn of foot could prove the difference around here. Lord North is a big danger if he can put a poor effort behind him.

#8 Improbable - Classic (Keeneland R12, 22:13)

Improbable has been firmly on the upgrade this year and looks the one to beat after his demolition job of stablemate Maximum Security at Santa Anita last time. Next best Tiz The Law didn't seem quite himself when beaten by Authentic in the Kentucky Derby and he's taken to turn that form around in what should be a cracking renewal.