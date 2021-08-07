Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 7 August

#3 Jill - Woodbine R1 (18:10)

Jill has been a bit below form on both starts this season but now drops in class and is taken to resume winning ways. Flat Out Fabulous is back at a more suitable trip today and appeals as best of the rest, while My Final Trick also needs a closer look.

#5 Sunsprite - Woodbine R3 (19:08)

Sunsprite was a good third on her return from a 246-day layoff last time and should take plenty of beating with that run under her belt. Meet The Soprano has a good recent workout on record and looks next best, while Benny's Button is also a threat.

#6 Mr Who - Monmouth R14 (23:19)

Mr Who is turned out quickly after showing best form yet last time (also claimed out of that race) and looks one to get on board with. Arithmetic must have a good chance on these terms and should also go close, while Trappeze Artist commands respect as well.

