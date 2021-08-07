To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 7 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Woodbine and Monmouth on Saturday...

"...now drops in class and is taken to resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Jill

#3 Jill - Woodbine R1 (18:10)

Jill has been a bit below form on both starts this season but now drops in class and is taken to resume winning ways. Flat Out Fabulous is back at a more suitable trip today and appeals as best of the rest, while My Final Trick also needs a closer look.

#5 Sunsprite - Woodbine R3 (19:08)

Sunsprite was a good third on her return from a 246-day layoff last time and should take plenty of beating with that run under her belt. Meet The Soprano has a good recent workout on record and looks next best, while Benny's Button is also a threat.

#6 Mr Who - Monmouth R14 (23:19)

Mr Who is turned out quickly after showing best form yet last time (also claimed out of that race) and looks one to get on board with. Arithmetic must have a good chance on these terms and should also go close, while Trappeze Artist commands respect as well.

Recommended bets

#3 Jill – Woodbine R1 (18:10)
#5 Sunsprite – Woodbine R3 (19:08)
#6 Mr Who – Monmouth R14 (23:19)

Woodbine (US) 07th Aug (R1 5f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 7 August, 6.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Touch Of Rouge
Flat Out Fabulous
Jill
My Final Trick
Redhair N Freckles
Enhanced Finance
Down To Earth
Keyed Up
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Woodbine (US) 07th Aug (R3 5f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 7 August, 7.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Meet The Soprano
Artful Ballerina
Bennys Button
Nero Davola
Sunsprite
Humble Beginnings
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips