Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 6 March

#3 Don't Make Me Beg - Tampa Bay R1 (17:17)

Don't Make Me Beg had been knocking on the door before getting off the mark here last time and this consistent type looks sure to go well again. Cajun Delight was beaten only narrowly into second last time and can fill the runner-up spot once more. Sugar Britches may be best of the rest.

#4 Mind Trappe - Hawthorne R5 (23:02)

Mind Trappe had excuses when only fifth last time, being away awkwardly and then suffering quite a hefty bump. He looks the clear pick at the weights based on his previous form and is worth another chance. Minister's Glory is facing an easier assignment than last time and is the pick of the opposition.

#7 Upham - Hawthorne R8 (00:26)

Upham is getting a steep drop in grade in this low-level claimer and is taken to put several poor efforts behind him back at the track where he broke his maiden. Main danger Talis Park Grad was a winner here last time and represents a leading outfit, while Lonesome Dream is taken to land the bronze medal.