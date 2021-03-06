To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 6 March

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay and Hawthorne on Saturday...

"...looks the clear pick at the weights based on his previous form and is worth another chance."

Timeform on Mind Trappe

#3 Don't Make Me Beg - Tampa Bay R1 (17:17)

Don't Make Me Beg had been knocking on the door before getting off the mark here last time and this consistent type looks sure to go well again. Cajun Delight was beaten only narrowly into second last time and can fill the runner-up spot once more. Sugar Britches may be best of the rest.

#4 Mind Trappe - Hawthorne R5 (23:02)

Mind Trappe had excuses when only fifth last time, being away awkwardly and then suffering quite a hefty bump. He looks the clear pick at the weights based on his previous form and is worth another chance. Minister's Glory is facing an easier assignment than last time and is the pick of the opposition.

#7 Upham - Hawthorne R8 (00:26)

Upham is getting a steep drop in grade in this low-level claimer and is taken to put several poor efforts behind him back at the track where he broke his maiden. Main danger Talis Park Grad was a winner here last time and represents a leading outfit, while Lonesome Dream is taken to land the bronze medal.

Recommended bets

#3 Don't Make Me Beg - Tampa Bay R1 (17:17)
#4 Mind Trappe - Hawthorne R5 (23:02)
#7 Upham - Hawthorne R8 (00:26)

Tampa (US) 6th Mar (R1 7f Claim)

Saturday 6 March, 5.17pm

Ornery Angel
Sugar Britches
Dont Make Me Beg
Lady Allyn
Drills Valentine
La Wapa
Astromelia
See Me See You
Cajun Delight
R D Blessing
Hawth (US) 6th Mar (R5 6f Claim)

Saturday 6 March, 11.02pm

Two Pair
Ministers Glory
Southsider
Mind Trappe
Pablo Del Monte
Seanshine
Hawth (US) 6th Mar (R8 6f Claim)

Sunday 7 March, 12.26am

Talis Park Grad
Dark Wood
Mister Charming
Wellfield
Packed House
Squirrely Mike
Upham
Lonesome Dream
