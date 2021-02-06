Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 6 February

#4 Principal Dancer - Aqueduct R5 (19:55)

Principal Dancer has been performing with credit of late without getting his head in front and looks worth supporting in this claiming contest. The selection should be able to sit just off what is expected to be a sound pace before pouncing late. Macho Boy and Bulwark may be the ones to grab minor honours.

#3 O Shea Can U See - Aqueduct R9 (21:55)

O Shea Can U See hasn't been in action since the end of summer but layoffs are rarely an issue for one from his barn so a good comeback effort is expected. Abbaa and Autostrade are others to take into account, while Earned Success is also well in the mix, though that one is likely to go off a short enough price.

#2 Waco Kid - Sam Houston R4 (02:06)

Waco Kid was below form on turf last time but a drop in class and a switch back to dirt should show him in a much better light this time around. Two Worlds represents a strong barn and can fill the runner-up spot, while Bizzy Legs is another that is switching back to turf and ought to post an improved effort.