Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 5 June

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Belmont on Saturday.

"...dead-heated in a Grade 1 contest at Churchill Downs last time..."

Timeform on Domestic Spending

#3 Jackie's Warrior - Belmont R3 (17:47 BST)

Jackie's Warrior won a pair of Grade 1 events as a juvenile, including the Champagne Stakes at this track. He just lasted out by a head after setting some fast fractions in the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs last time (Dream Shake second). The selection's old rival Dream Shake can make him work hardest again, Caddo River can chase that pair home.

#6 Knicks Go - Belmont R9 (21:42 BST)

Knicks Go won the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Keeneland in November before going on to land the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream in January. Below form when fourth to Mishriff in the Saudi Cup last time, he is taken to put that behind him back on home soil. Mischevious Alex is in fine form and can give him most to think about, while Dr Post can round out the tricast.

#4 Domestic Spending - Belmont R10 (22:38 BST)

This looks a cracking contest. Domestic Spending and Colonel Liam are closely matched on form, having dead-heated in a Grade 1 contest at Churchill Downs last time. However, preference is for the former, who would likely have won outright last time if things had fallen a bit better for him. Gufo has a good turn of foot and will be finishing well. He shades the vote for third place.

Belmont Park (US) 5th Jun (R9 1m Grd1)

Saturday 5 June, 9.42pm

Belmont Park (US) 5th Jun (R10 1m2f Grd1)

Saturday 5 June, 10.38pm

