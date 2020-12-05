Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 5 December

Aque (US) 5th Dec (R1 7f Mdn)Show Hide
Saturday 5 December, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Kentucky Knight
|Thruster
|Magnificent Chrome
|Als Prince
|Officiating
|King Of Dreams
|Weyburn
|Cost Average
Timeform provide the three best bets at Aqueduct and Tampa Bay on Saturday...
"...arrives here in the form of her life and should put up another bold showing."
Timeform on Lune Lake
#7 Weyburn - Aqueduct R1 (16:30)
Weyburn reappears relatively quickly after a running career best to finish second over today's C&D last time. He looks a solid proposition to go one better this time around. The unraced King of Dreams is an interesting contender, while Officiating and Al's Prince also command respect.
#8 Lune Lake - Aqueduct R2 (17:00)
Lune Lake arrives here in the form of her life and should put up another bold showing. Main danger Rude Awaking has to be of serious interest given she is also in good form, while Flat Awesome Jenny is another that requires consideration.
#1 Mi Cleopatra and I - Tampa Bay R7 (20:19)
Mi Cleopatra and I posted her standout effort on debut but has been below that form in two subsequent starts. However, she is now the subject of a positive trainer change and it would be no surprise to see her bounce back to the level she showed first time out. Valiant Thor could be the one for the forecast.
|Peluchin Chin