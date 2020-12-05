To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 5 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Aqueduct and Tampa Bay on Saturday...

"...arrives here in the form of her life and should put up another bold showing."

Timeform on Lune Lake

#7 Weyburn - Aqueduct R1 (16:30)

Weyburn reappears relatively quickly after a running career best to finish second over today's C&D last time. He looks a solid proposition to go one better this time around. The unraced King of Dreams is an interesting contender, while Officiating and Al's Prince also command respect.

#8 Lune Lake - Aqueduct R2 (17:00)

Lune Lake arrives here in the form of her life and should put up another bold showing. Main danger Rude Awaking has to be of serious interest given she is also in good form, while Flat Awesome Jenny is another that requires consideration.

#1 Mi Cleopatra and I - Tampa Bay R7 (20:19)

Mi Cleopatra and I posted her standout effort on debut but has been below that form in two subsequent starts. However, she is now the subject of a positive trainer change and it would be no surprise to see her bounce back to the level she showed first time out. Valiant Thor could be the one for the forecast.

Recommended bets

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Saturday 5 December, 4.30pm

Saturday 5 December, 5.00pm

Saturday 5 December, 8.19pm

