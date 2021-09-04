Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 4 September

#6 The Good Witch - Woodbine R3 (19:07)

The Good Witch comes here in a very good vein of form and should make a bold show in this low-level claimer. Sadie Irene should find the return to today's trip a good move and is likely to be on the premises too, while Rolling Sloan also requires consideration.

#8 Moon Over Montana - Woodbine R6 (20:42)

Moon Over Montana looks the clear pick at the weights in this starter allowance contest and will be hard to beat on the switch to turf. Seventyseven Stone looks the one for the runner-up spot, while Downy Boy is another to factor in.

#2 Blushing Bay - Golden Gate Fields R5 (23:52)

Blushing Bay hasn't been at her best of late but now drops markedly in grade and should put up a much better showing. Proof of Jazz is from a barn that does well with new recruits and appeals as best of the remainder, while Breaking The Code is another who requires a second look.