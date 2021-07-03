Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 3 July

#2 Church of Many - Monmouth R2 (17:42)

Church of Many returned from a three-month layoff to finish a good runner-up over course and distance last time and must have a good chance of going one better. Wallypop arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely to go close too, while Confectioner also comes into the reckoning.

#6 Sight Line - Monmouth R5 (19:04)

Sight Line bounced back from a poor run to finish third here last time and should make a bold bid if in the same sort of form. Mac's Revolution is up there on the shortlist too, while Knokke By The Sea also requires consideration.

#8 Exchequer - Monmouth R7 (19:57)

Exchequer has been in fine form of late and is of major interest on stable debut having been claimed following his second-place finish at this track last time. My Point Exactly is back up in trip and back on dirt today. He is also likely to be in the mix, along with Indian Gulch, who can chase the first two home.