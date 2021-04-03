Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 3 April

#3 Charlotte Webley - Aqueduct R2 (18:18)

Charlotte Webley is worth giving a pass to for her last race having set an overly fast pace before fading to finish sixth. The pace scenario is much more favourable here and she should make a bold bid. Empress Luciana is out again quickly after running her best race yet last time and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#3 Mind of Gold - Aqueduct R5 (19:55)

A C&D winner on her penultimate start, Mind of Gold was fair second last time and sets a good standard in this starter allowance event. Ok Honey was a clear winner here just over a week ago and should go well again, while Saratoga Beauty deserves respect as well.

#5 Flighty Lady - Aqueduct R7 (20:58)

A useful performer in France for Jean-Claude Rouget, Flighty Lady looks to have been found an ideal opportunity on her first US start for the Chad Brown barn. She'll be very tough to beat in this company if ready to go first up for her new trainer. Windfall Profit looks the likeliest to take advantage if the selection isn't quite on song.

