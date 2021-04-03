To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 3 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Aqueduct on Saturday.

"...sets a good standard in this starter allowance event..."

Timeform on Mind of Gold

#3 Charlotte Webley - Aqueduct R2 (18:18)

Charlotte Webley is worth giving a pass to for her last race having set an overly fast pace before fading to finish sixth. The pace scenario is much more favourable here and she should make a bold bid. Empress Luciana is out again quickly after running her best race yet last time and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#3 Mind of Gold - Aqueduct R5 (19:55)

A C&D winner on her penultimate start, Mind of Gold was fair second last time and sets a good standard in this starter allowance event. Ok Honey was a clear winner here just over a week ago and should go well again, while Saratoga Beauty deserves respect as well.

#5 Flighty Lady - Aqueduct R7 (20:58)

A useful performer in France for Jean-Claude Rouget, Flighty Lady looks to have been found an ideal opportunity on her first US start for the Chad Brown barn. She'll be very tough to beat in this company if ready to go first up for her new trainer. Windfall Profit looks the likeliest to take advantage if the selection isn't quite on song.

Recommended bets

#3 Charlotte Webley – Aqueduct R2 (18:18)
#3 Mind of Gold – Aqueduct R5 (19:55)
#5 Flighty Lady – Aqueduct R7 (20:58)

Bet slip

Close

