Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 26 December

#1 Pearl Of Asia - Greyville R6 (13:25)

Pearl Of Asia produced a career-best performance to run out a two-and-three-quarter-length winner at this venue last month, taking his tally to two wins in his last three races, and a repeat of that performance should see him difficult to beat. Mount Anderson has a chance on the pick of his form and shouldn't be discounted, while Mount Laurel looks a solid each-way option.

#12 Gallic Princess - Greyville R7 (14:00)

Gallic Princess racked up a four-timer with victories at Turffontein, Vaal and this venue earlier in the year, and she finished a very good second in a Grade 3 at Turffontein on her last outing. She is stepped up significantly in trip here and looks the one they all have to beat. Love Bomb must also enter calculations, while Silent Crusade looks the best bet for third.

#5 In Jest - Greyville R8 (14:35)

A two-time winner over this course and distance last year, In Jest has been running well in defeat this season, including a respectable fifth here last month, and this could be a good opportunity for her to regain the winning thread. Time To Roll got off the mark at the first attempt at this venue last month and he must enter calculations on his handicap debut, while Harper's Dream makes up the shortlist.