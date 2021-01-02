Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 2 January

#6 Democratic Values - Aqueduct R1 (17:20 GMT)

Democratic Values has shown ability in three starts in maiden special weight company and will take all the beating dropping into the maiden claiming ranks for the first time. Knockout Punch has some fair form to his and can come out best of the opposition, while Scorpion Dynasty can also make the places.

#6 Z'finale - Aqueduct R4 (18:50 GMT)

Z'finale arrives here in a very good vein of form and should give backers a good run for their money. Ringgood is well worth noting given stable's good record at this track and is our next pick. Judge Alexander is another worth looking at.

#9 Creative Style - Aqueduct R5 (19:20 GMT)

Creative Style is one to take very seriously on his first start for the red-hot Danny Gargan barn and looks to have good prospects of recording a sixth career success. Ekhtibaar may be the one for the forecast, while Hardcore Folklore also demands a second look.

