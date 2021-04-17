To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 17 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Aqueduct on Saturday.

"...should get an easier time of things on the lead this time around..."

Timeform on Excess Capacity

#1 Excess Capacity - Aqueduct R1 (18:20)

Excess Capacity went off too hard in front when a well-beaten fourth last time but should get an easier time of things on the lead this time around. Daria's Angel enters calculations on strike rate here alone and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#5 Honorable Service - Aqueduct R4 (20:00)

Honorable Service has an excellent chance at the weights dropping markedly in grade and sets a very tall standard for his rivals to aim at. Skyler's Scramjet has paid his way at this venue before and appeals most of the opposition.

#5 Giant Shoes - Aqueduct R6 (21:07)

Giant Shoes might just have needed the run when fourth on his comeback last time and should strip fitter this time around. Curlin's Knight is in decent nick at present and appeals most of the rest, while My First Grammy can't be left out of calculations either.

Aqueduct (US) 17th Apr (R1 1m Claim)

Saturday 17 April, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Excess Capacity
Pecan Pattie
Whyisshesoolucky
Violent Trick
Darias Angel
Peaches And Spice
Aqueduct (US) 17th Apr (R4 7f Claim)

Saturday 17 April, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fire Mission
Heros Hope
The Great Dansky
Skylers Scramjet
Honorable Service
Mine The Coin
Cliffy
Aqueduct (US) 17th Apr (R6 1m Claim)

Saturday 17 April, 9.07pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Millean
Profusion
Litterbox
True Palace
Giant Shoes
My First Grammy
End All Get All
Curlins Knight
