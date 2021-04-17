Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 17 April

#1 Excess Capacity - Aqueduct R1 (18:20)

Excess Capacity went off too hard in front when a well-beaten fourth last time but should get an easier time of things on the lead this time around. Daria's Angel enters calculations on strike rate here alone and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#5 Honorable Service - Aqueduct R4 (20:00)

Honorable Service has an excellent chance at the weights dropping markedly in grade and sets a very tall standard for his rivals to aim at. Skyler's Scramjet has paid his way at this venue before and appeals most of the opposition.

#5 Giant Shoes - Aqueduct R6 (21:07)

Giant Shoes might just have needed the run when fourth on his comeback last time and should strip fitter this time around. Curlin's Knight is in decent nick at present and appeals most of the rest, while My First Grammy can't be left out of calculations either.

