Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 16 October

#4 Speak Unity - Woodbine R3 (18:55)

Speak Unity looks the clear pick at the weights after a convincing win last time and seems sure to be on the premises once more. Queen Cashmere is out again quickly after running best race yet last time and is a contender too, while Incendio shouldn't be discarded either.

#2 Text Me Up - Woodbine R5 (20:00)

Text Me Up has now been second four times in a row but her attitude isn't really in question and she is taken to finally go one better this time. Stormy Derby Day is likely to be thereabouts as well., while forecast favourite Trish The Dish also requires a closer look.

#10 English Conqueror - Woodbine R10 (22:32)

English Conqueror ran creditably when fourth to Walton Street in the Canadian International last time and looks the clear pick at the weights as he drops back down in grade. Desolator is back at a more suitable trip today and is the pick of the remainder.

