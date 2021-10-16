To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 16 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Woodbine on Saturday...

"...looks the clear pick at the weights after a convincing win last time..."

Timeform on Speak Unity

#4 Speak Unity - Woodbine R3 (18:55)

Speak Unity looks the clear pick at the weights after a convincing win last time and seems sure to be on the premises once more. Queen Cashmere is out again quickly after running best race yet last time and is a contender too, while Incendio shouldn't be discarded either.

#2 Text Me Up - Woodbine R5 (20:00)

Text Me Up has now been second four times in a row but her attitude isn't really in question and she is taken to finally go one better this time. Stormy Derby Day is likely to be thereabouts as well., while forecast favourite Trish The Dish also requires a closer look.

#10 English Conqueror - Woodbine R10 (22:32)

English Conqueror ran creditably when fourth to Walton Street in the Canadian International last time and looks the clear pick at the weights as he drops back down in grade. Desolator is back at a more suitable trip today and is the pick of the remainder.

Woodbine (US) 16th Oct (R10 1m1f Allw)

Saturday 16 October, 10.32pm

Small Talk
Victory Town
Unilateral
Just Like Larry
Holyfield
Shangassah
Broadway
My Sea Cottage
Reliability
English Conqueror
Desolator
