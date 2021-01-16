Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 16 January

#7 Ghoster - Sam Houston R2 (01:12)

Ghoster is the subject of a positive trainer change to the barn of Steve Asmussen and can get off the mark at the first time of asking for his new connections. Rush the Colors put in a good piece of work the other day and is likely to be on the premises too. Wings for Eno isn't entirely out of it either.

#6 Fancified - Sam Houston R3 (01:39)

Fancified hasn't run on turf for a little while but has some good form to her name on the surface and should put up a bold showing switching from the dirt. Good Fight arrives here in a very good vein of form and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Senorita Cometa also has claims.

#1 Modified - Sam Houston R5 (02:33)

Modified won on turf on debut and now switches back to that surface having been outpointed in a dirt stakes race last time. This optional claimer represents a markedly easier task and she should take plenty of beating. Becca's Rocket looks the biggest threat of the opposition.