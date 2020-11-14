Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 14 November

#7 Scoreswhenshewants - Aqueduct R2 (17:22)

Scoreswhenshewants looks the clear pick at the weights dropping back into straight claiming company for the first time in around a year. Cavaradossi has a good recent workout on record and is also likely to be on the premises. Cause of Action isn't entirely out of it either.

#6 Wild William - Aqueduct R4 (18:19)

Wild William arrives here in a very good vein of form having won his last two starts and has strong prospects of completing the hat-trick. Three Outlaws heads up the list of potential dangers, while Big Wonder also enters the equation.

#11 Kid Cash - Aqueduct R5 (18:45)

Kid Cash showed plenty of ability to finish third on debut at Belmont last month and a recent strong workout suggests he's likely to move forward with that under his belt. Todd Pletcher's newcomers Dynamic One and Unbridled Honor deserve consideration as well, but the vote just goes to one with experience.

