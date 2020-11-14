To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 14 November

American racing
Timeform bring you the best three bets from North America

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Aqueduct on Saturday...

"...has strong prospects of completing the hat-trick..."

Timeform on Wild William

#7 Scoreswhenshewants - Aqueduct R2 (17:22)

Scoreswhenshewants looks the clear pick at the weights dropping back into straight claiming company for the first time in around a year. Cavaradossi has a good recent workout on record and is also likely to be on the premises. Cause of Action isn't entirely out of it either.

#6 Wild William - Aqueduct R4 (18:19)

Wild William arrives here in a very good vein of form having won his last two starts and has strong prospects of completing the hat-trick. Three Outlaws heads up the list of potential dangers, while Big Wonder also enters the equation.

#11 Kid Cash - Aqueduct R5 (18:45)

Kid Cash showed plenty of ability to finish third on debut at Belmont last month and a recent strong workout suggests he's likely to move forward with that under his belt. Todd Pletcher's newcomers Dynamic One and Unbridled Honor deserve consideration as well, but the vote just goes to one with experience.

Recommended bets

#7 Scoreswhenshewants – Aqueduct R2 (17:22)
#6 Wild William – Aqueduct R4 (18:19)
#11 Kid Cash – Aqueduct R5 (18:45)

Aque (US) 14th Nov (R2 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 14 November, 5.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Magnetron
Classy Papa
The Drs Slippers
Ventus
Cause Of Action
Mine The Coin
Cavaradossi
Scoreswhenhewants
Daddy Knows
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 14th Nov (R4 6f Allw)

Show Hide

Saturday 14 November, 6.19pm

Market rules

Back Lay
False Alarm
Possetizzly
Impazible Odds
Our Destiny
Three Outlaws
Wild William
On The Couch
Veterans Beach
Breeze Burner
Big Wonder
Our Troubadour
Three Jokers
Runningwscissors
Leap To Glory
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 14th Nov (R5 7f Mdn)

Show Hide

Saturday 14 November, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dynamic One
Weyburn
Dazzle Time
Rebopper
Momza
The Reds
Risky Woods
Wolfies Dynaghost
Magnificent Chrome
Ohyoudidntknow
Kid Cash
Unbridled Honor
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
