Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 14 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform provide the best bet at Woodbine on Saturday...

"...he shouldn’t be long in finally gaining a deserved second success..."

Timeform Souper Classy

#5 Souper Classy - Woodbine R1 (18:10)

Souper Classy has posted good efforts to be placed on both starts this season and he shouldn't be long in finally gaining a deserved second success. Kid Forester ran well to be second last time and looks the biggest threat, while Trading Bay is another to consider.

#5 Fancysoul - Woodbine R2 (18:38)

Fancysoul was much improved when finishing second over this C&D last time and will take plenty of stopping dropping to her lowest level yet. Elusive Society and Knew as a Breeze were both behind the selection last time and can battle it out for minor honours.

#2 Gretzky The Great - Woodbine R8 (21:43)

Grade 1 winner Gretzky The Great sets a clear standard in this stakes contest and should put up a bold show if ready to roll following a 140-day layoff. A series of fast recent works suggest Mark Casse's colt will come out fit and firing. County Final may be the one to take advantage if the selection isn't quite cherry-ripe.

Recommended bets

Woodbine (US) 14th Aug (R1 6f Claim)

Saturday 14 August, 6.10pm

Souper River
Dancing Dragon
Exceed
Trading Bay
Souper Classy
Kid Forester
Woodbine (US) 14th Aug (R2 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Saturday 14 August, 6.38pm

Cocotara
Knew As A Breeze
Jocassee
Relentless Ruby
Fancysoul
Elusive Society
Sonjas Joy
Rosa Villosa
Woodbine (US) 14th Aug (R8 7f Stks)

Saturday 14 August, 9.43pm

Red River Rebel
Gretzky The Great
Bodes Tipsy
Arties Storm
County Final
Oh Say
Dyn O Mite
