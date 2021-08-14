Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 14 August

Woodbine (US) 14th Aug (R1 6f Claim)Show Hide
Saturday 14 August, 6.10pm
|Souper River
|Dancing Dragon
|Exceed
|Trading Bay
|Souper Classy
|Kid Forester
Timeform provide the best bet at Woodbine on Saturday...
"...he shouldn’t be long in finally gaining a deserved second success..."
Timeform Souper Classy
#5 Souper Classy - Woodbine R1 (18:10)
Souper Classy has posted good efforts to be placed on both starts this season and he shouldn't be long in finally gaining a deserved second success. Kid Forester ran well to be second last time and looks the biggest threat, while Trading Bay is another to consider.
#5 Fancysoul - Woodbine R2 (18:38)
Fancysoul was much improved when finishing second over this C&D last time and will take plenty of stopping dropping to her lowest level yet. Elusive Society and Knew as a Breeze were both behind the selection last time and can battle it out for minor honours.
#2 Gretzky The Great - Woodbine R8 (21:43)
Grade 1 winner Gretzky The Great sets a clear standard in this stakes contest and should put up a bold show if ready to roll following a 140-day layoff. A series of fast recent works suggest Mark Casse's colt will come out fit and firing. County Final may be the one to take advantage if the selection isn't quite cherry-ripe.
Saturday 14 August, 6.10pm
Saturday 14 August, 6.38pm
|Cocotara
|Knew As A Breeze
|Jocassee
|Relentless Ruby
|Fancysoul
|Elusive Society
|Sonjas Joy
|Rosa Villosa
Saturday 14 August, 9.43pm
|Red River Rebel
|Gretzky The Great
|Bodes Tipsy
|Arties Storm
|County Final
|Oh Say
|Dyn O Mite