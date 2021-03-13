To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 13 March

US racing
Timeform provide three selections from the US

Timeform pick out the best bets at Tampa Bay on Saturday.

"...looks the one to beat now dropping another notch in grade..."

Timeform on Doodle Hopper

#6 Say Adios - Tampa Bay R2 (17:47)

Say Adios was a bit below form last time but that was her first run for this barn and she should be capable of putting that behind her this time around. A wide-margin winner last time, Tiz Approved is clearly in great heart and is likely also to go close. Rockysbuckaroo should also be considered.

#8 Doodle Hopper - Tampa Bay R3 (18:15)

Doodle Hopper has been performing with credit in better races than this looks the one to beat now dropping another notch in grade. Arrivederla makes some appeal on stable debut and is also likely to be on the premises, while War Giant is another that comes into contention.

#7 Extravagant Rosie - Tampa Bay R6 (19:43)

Only narrowly denied on her most recent start, Extravagant Rosie looks sure to go well again. With plenty of tactical speed in her locker, the selection should be forwardly placed in a race lacking early speed. Slewys Chosen One wasn't too far behind Extravagant Rosie last time and ma be the one to for the forecast.

Recommended bets

#6 Say Adios – Tampa Bay R2 (17:47)
#8 Doodle Hopper – Tampa Bay R3 (18:15)
#7 Extravagant Rosie – Tampa Bay R6 (19:43)

Tampa (US) 13th Mar (R2 6f Claim)

Saturday 13 March, 5.47pm

Call Me Handsome
Jersey Joe B
Indy Ride
Tiz Approved
Twin Valor
Say Adios
Rockysbuckaroo
Steel Shot
Tampa (US) 13th Mar (R3 6f Claim)

Saturday 13 March, 6.15pm

Arrivederla
Hard West
War Giant
Siesta Moon
Six Cider
Perfetto
Sour Kicks
Doodle Hopper
Tampa (US) 13th Mar (R6 1m1f Claim)

Saturday 13 March, 7.43pm

Hoity Toity
Claddaghs Run
Wild North
Kelcies Mandate
Real Wild Solution
Broadway Peggy
Extravagant Rosie
Stoneys Monkey
Tiz Herself
Slewys Chosen One
Lady Cloverly
Lovely Trophy Girl
Donnameup
Pearls For Josie
