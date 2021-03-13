Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 13 March

#6 Say Adios - Tampa Bay R2 (17:47)

Say Adios was a bit below form last time but that was her first run for this barn and she should be capable of putting that behind her this time around. A wide-margin winner last time, Tiz Approved is clearly in great heart and is likely also to go close. Rockysbuckaroo should also be considered.

#8 Doodle Hopper - Tampa Bay R3 (18:15)

Doodle Hopper has been performing with credit in better races than this looks the one to beat now dropping another notch in grade. Arrivederla makes some appeal on stable debut and is also likely to be on the premises, while War Giant is another that comes into contention.

#7 Extravagant Rosie - Tampa Bay R6 (19:43)

Only narrowly denied on her most recent start, Extravagant Rosie looks sure to go well again. With plenty of tactical speed in her locker, the selection should be forwardly placed in a race lacking early speed. Slewys Chosen One wasn't too far behind Extravagant Rosie last time and ma be the one to for the forecast.

