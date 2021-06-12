Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 12 June

#1 Nora Radd - Monmouth R3 (18:09)

A good runner-up over today's C&D last time, Nora Radd is dropping in grade in this race and looks to have decent claims of going one better. Hightime Valentine has work to do with the selection on last running but may be best of the rest, while Awesomenewyear is another who requires a second look.

#2 Tuff Bird - Monmouth R5 (19:06)

Tuff Bird has been well beaten against better on the New York circuit on her last two starts but now drops markedly in class while shipping into Monmouth. Anydayisherday makes appeal on stable debut and should go close too, while My Blonde Mary merits some respect as well.

#3 Sneakiness - Monmouth R6 (19:30)

Another New York shipper that requires a very close look is Sneakiness, who has an excellent chance at the weights in this lower grade. The booking of Paco Lopez for the ride also catches the eye. Siesta Moon is from a stable in flying form right now and can fill the runner-up slot.