Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 12 December

CharlT (US) 12th Dec (R1 7f Allw)Show Hide
Sunday 13 December, 12.00am
|Back
|Lay
|Sherwood Lady
|Tiz Johnnie
|Country Magic
|So Red The Rose
|Scottish Denis
|Alpine Moon
|Longstorylucy
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Charles Town on Saturday...
"...makes plenty of appeal at this level and looks the one to side with."
Timeform on Singindownthelane
#1 Sherwood Lady - Charles Town R1 (00:00)
Sherwood Lady is with a barn that does well in races restricted to state breds and looks to have good prospects of recording an eleventh career success. Alpine Moon has paid her way at this venue before and should go well too, while Country Magic also demands a closer look.
#7 Stop Talking - Charles Town R2 (00:32)
A good second over C&D last time, Stop Talking will be hard to beat on today's terms and looks the one to side with. Single Mom makes appeal on stable debut and should also give a good account, while Princess Kokachin shouldn't be ruled out either.
#1 Singindownthelane - Charles Town R6 (02:32)
Singindownthelane hasn't been anywhere near her best of late but has only recently joined her current barn and now gets a big class drop. She makes plenty of appeal at this level and looks the one to side with. Intoxicologist can chase the selection home.
Choose your own Horse Racing bet to boost by claiming a MyOddsboost token.
Claim one token every day from November 16 - December 5. T&Cs apply - click for details.
#1 Sherwood Lady - Charles Town R1 (00:00)
#7 Stop Talking - Charles Town R2 (00:32)
#1 Singindownthelane - Charles Town R6 (02:32)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Sunday 13 December, 12.00am
|Back
|Lay
|Sherwood Lady
|Tiz Johnnie
|Country Magic
|So Red The Rose
|Scottish Denis
|Alpine Moon
|Longstorylucy
Sunday 13 December, 12.32am
|Back
|Lay
|Lineage
|Pacific Gold
|Single Mom
|Princess Kokachin
|Skinny Molly
|Great Cause
|Stop Talking
Sunday 13 December, 2.32am
|Back
|Lay
|Singindownthelane
|Intoxicologist
|French Nouget
|Catherines Warrior
|Mandy
|Secretariats Honor
|Lady Rozina
|Mackenzies Star