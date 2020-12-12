Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 12 December

#1 Sherwood Lady - Charles Town R1 (00:00)

Sherwood Lady is with a barn that does well in races restricted to state breds and looks to have good prospects of recording an eleventh career success. Alpine Moon has paid her way at this venue before and should go well too, while Country Magic also demands a closer look.

#7 Stop Talking - Charles Town R2 (00:32)

A good second over C&D last time, Stop Talking will be hard to beat on today's terms and looks the one to side with. Single Mom makes appeal on stable debut and should also give a good account, while Princess Kokachin shouldn't be ruled out either.

#1 Singindownthelane - Charles Town R6 (02:32)

Singindownthelane hasn't been anywhere near her best of late but has only recently joined her current barn and now gets a big class drop. She makes plenty of appeal at this level and looks the one to side with. Intoxicologist can chase the selection home.