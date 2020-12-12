To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 12 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Charles Town on Saturday...

"...makes plenty of appeal at this level and looks the one to side with."

Timeform on Singindownthelane

#1 Sherwood Lady - Charles Town R1 (00:00)

Sherwood Lady is with a barn that does well in races restricted to state breds and looks to have good prospects of recording an eleventh career success. Alpine Moon has paid her way at this venue before and should go well too, while Country Magic also demands a closer look.

#7 Stop Talking - Charles Town R2 (00:32)

A good second over C&D last time, Stop Talking will be hard to beat on today's terms and looks the one to side with. Single Mom makes appeal on stable debut and should also give a good account, while Princess Kokachin shouldn't be ruled out either.

#1 Singindownthelane - Charles Town R6 (02:32)

Singindownthelane hasn't been anywhere near her best of late but has only recently joined her current barn and now gets a big class drop. She makes plenty of appeal at this level and looks the one to side with. Intoxicologist can chase the selection home.

Boost your odds on one horse every day

Choose your own Horse Racing bet to boost by claiming a MyOddsboost token.

Claim one token every day from November 16 - December 5. T&Cs apply - click for details.

Recommended bets

#1 Sherwood Lady - Charles Town R1 (00:00)
#7 Stop Talking - Charles Town R2 (00:32)
#1 Singindownthelane - Charles Town R6 (02:32)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

CharlT (US) 12th Dec (R1 7f Allw)

Show Hide

Sunday 13 December, 12.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Sherwood Lady
Tiz Johnnie
Country Magic
So Red The Rose
Scottish Denis
Alpine Moon
Longstorylucy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

CharlT (US) 12th Dec (R2 5f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 13 December, 12.32am

Market rules

Back Lay
Lineage
Pacific Gold
Single Mom
Princess Kokachin
Skinny Molly
Great Cause
Stop Talking
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

CharlT (US) 12th Dec (R6 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 13 December, 2.32am

Market rules

Back Lay
Singindownthelane
Intoxicologist
French Nouget
Catherines Warrior
Mandy
Secretariats Honor
Lady Rozina
Mackenzies Star
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles