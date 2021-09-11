Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 11 September

Woodbine (US) 11th Sep (R8 1m1f Allw)Show Hide
Saturday 11 September, 9.55pm
Timeform flag up the three best bets at Woodbine on Saturday.
Mighty Heart has been in good form since returning this year, winning twice and finishing placed twice from his four starts. His course-and-distance success here in July is the best form on offer and he wasn't disgraced when runner-up at Mountaineer last month. He is a consistent sort and this looks a nice opportunity.
Canola World produced his best effort yet when a close-up second here last week and he sets a clear standard on form. He will take plenty of beating if replicating that sort of form and looks too good for these rivals.
Souper Watson - 21:55 Woodbine
Souper Watson was a narrow winner here in July and ran to a similar level when runner-up last month, beaten only half a length. Those efforts show that he is in decent heart but he ran to a higher level when successful at Gulfstream in January. If he gets back to that level he will take some beating.
