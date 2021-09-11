Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 11 September

Mighty Heart - 19:13 Woodbine

Mighty Heart has been in good form since returning this year, winning twice and finishing placed twice from his four starts. His course-and-distance success here in July is the best form on offer and he wasn't disgraced when runner-up at Mountaineer last month. He is a consistent sort and this looks a nice opportunity.

Canola World - 20:21 Woodbine

Canola World produced his best effort yet when a close-up second here last week and he sets a clear standard on form. He will take plenty of beating if replicating that sort of form and looks too good for these rivals.

Souper Watson - 21:55 Woodbine

Souper Watson was a narrow winner here in July and ran to a similar level when runner-up last month, beaten only half a length. Those efforts show that he is in decent heart but he ran to a higher level when successful at Gulfstream in January. If he gets back to that level he will take some beating.