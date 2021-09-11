To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 11 September

Horse racing at Woodbine
Timeform highlight the best bets at Woodbine

Timeform flag up the three best bets at Woodbine on Saturday.

Mighty Heart - 19:13 Woodbine

Mighty Heart has been in good form since returning this year, winning twice and finishing placed twice from his four starts. His course-and-distance success here in July is the best form on offer and he wasn't disgraced when runner-up at Mountaineer last month. He is a consistent sort and this looks a nice opportunity.

Canola World - 20:21 Woodbine

Canola World produced his best effort yet when a close-up second here last week and he sets a clear standard on form. He will take plenty of beating if replicating that sort of form and looks too good for these rivals.

Souper Watson - 21:55 Woodbine

Souper Watson was a narrow winner here in July and ran to a similar level when runner-up last month, beaten only half a length. Those efforts show that he is in decent heart but he ran to a higher level when successful at Gulfstream in January. If he gets back to that level he will take some beating.

Woodbine (US) 11th Sep (R8 1m1f Allw)

Saturday 11 September, 9.55pm

Frosted Over
Broadway
Bodes Tipsy
Holyfield
Souper Watson
Unilateral
Finalist
