Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 10 October

#2 Credit River - Woodbine R7 (21:37)

Credit River made a winning debut over 5f here last month must have a good chance if he can cope with the extra distance stretching out to an extended mile. Dragon's Brew reappears quickly after running career best, while Download shouldn't be ruled out either.

#3 Aimara - Hawthorne R2 (21:38)

Aimara has been progressing gradually and can get off the mark at the fifth time of asking in this maiden claimer on the turf. Lilys From Paris is turned out quickly after showing her best form yet last time and is also likely to be on the premises. Colorofacloud also requires a closer look.

#6 After Red Sun - Hawthorne R6 (23:30)

After Red Sun has been claimed back by his previous trainer after one run for a new stable and should give backers a good run for their money in this starter allowance contest. Launch Away is weighted to go well and is likely to be on the premises too, while Bee Bit can chase the first two home.