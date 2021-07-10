Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 10 July

#1 Elitch - Lone Star Park R2 (20:33 BST)

Elitch arrives here in a very good vein of form and is taken to build on his third-place finish here last time. Blueridge Traveler makes a little bit of appeal for the exacta, while Millwood also requires respect.

#6 Vangilder - Lone Star Park R6 (22:25 BST)

Vangilder was a winner here last time after which he was claimed by current barn. He should give it another good go for new connections. Caymans Cobra arrives here in good nick and could well emerge as best of the rest, while Secret House is also considered.

#6 Shes Our Fastest - Lone Star Park R7 (22:53 BST)

Shes Our Fastest has been in fine form of late and should put up a bold showing switching back to dirt from turf. Boerne has a rider in the saddle with few peers round here and can fill the runner-up spot, while Ima Discreet Lady makes up the trio to concentrate on.

