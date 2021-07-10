To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 10 July

US racing
#1 Elitch - Lone Star Park R2 (20:33 BST)

Elitch arrives here in a very good vein of form and is taken to build on his third-place finish here last time. Blueridge Traveler makes a little bit of appeal for the exacta, while Millwood also requires respect.

#6 Vangilder - Lone Star Park R6 (22:25 BST)

Vangilder was a winner here last time after which he was claimed by current barn. He should give it another good go for new connections. Caymans Cobra arrives here in good nick and could well emerge as best of the rest, while Secret House is also considered.

#6 Shes Our Fastest - Lone Star Park R7 (22:53 BST)

Shes Our Fastest has been in fine form of late and should put up a bold showing switching back to dirt from turf. Boerne has a rider in the saddle with few peers round here and can fill the runner-up spot, while Ima Discreet Lady makes up the trio to concentrate on.

Lone Star Park (US) 10th Jul (R7 6f Stks)

Saturday 10 July, 10.53pm

Samborita
Ima Discreet Lady
Gee She Sparkles
Natalies Joy
Boerne
Shes Our Fastest
