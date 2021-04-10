Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 10 April

#4 Glory Roll - Tampa Bay R3 (18:27)

Glory Roll has been in fine form at this track throughout the winter and is taken to strike again on her first outing for the Jose Delgado barn. Shall Return is in decent nick at present and is the pick of the remainder, while My Girl Annie makes up the three.

#1 Volador - Tampa Bay R4 (18:58)

Volador was below form on turf last time but looks to have a decent chance back on the main track. Her most recent dirt start was a good second in a similar race to this one. Sniper Sis arrives here in a very good vein of form and is the next pick, while Ridgelysredhot merits a closer look as well.

#1 Willing To Speed - Tampa Bay R8 (21:13)

Willing To Speed shaped better than the bare result when fifth over C&D last time having been trapped wide throughout. An inside draw should ensure he gets a much better trip this time around. Rudiger is likely also to go close, while Hot And Heavy merits a second look as well.

