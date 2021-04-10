To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 10 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Tampa Bay on Saturday.

"...looks to have a decent chance back on the main track..."

Timeform on Volador

#4 Glory Roll - Tampa Bay R3 (18:27)

Glory Roll has been in fine form at this track throughout the winter and is taken to strike again on her first outing for the Jose Delgado barn. Shall Return is in decent nick at present and is the pick of the remainder, while My Girl Annie makes up the three.

#1 Volador - Tampa Bay R4 (18:58)

Volador was below form on turf last time but looks to have a decent chance back on the main track. Her most recent dirt start was a good second in a similar race to this one. Sniper Sis arrives here in a very good vein of form and is the next pick, while Ridgelysredhot merits a closer look as well.

#1 Willing To Speed - Tampa Bay R8 (21:13)

Willing To Speed shaped better than the bare result when fifth over C&D last time having been trapped wide throughout. An inside draw should ensure he gets a much better trip this time around. Rudiger is likely also to go close, while Hot And Heavy merits a second look as well.

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 10th Apr (R3 6f Allw)

Saturday 10 April, 6.27pm

Passions Image
Foggy Flight
My Girl Annie
Glory Roll
Celestial Orb
Shall Return
Tampa Bay Downs (US) 10th Apr (R4 1m Claim)

Saturday 10 April, 6.58pm

Volador
Countess Jessica
Playin Disco
Tegla
Sniper Sis
Ridgelysredhot
Will Take Roses
Memorable Angel
Tampa Bay Downs (US) 10th Apr (R8 1m1f Claim)

Saturday 10 April, 9.13pm

Willing To Speed
Hot And Heavy
Fly Nightly
New Jersey John
Chief White Sox
Rudiger
Boomin Goose
The Curt Fox
Notorious Nick
Rough Night
