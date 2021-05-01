To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 1 May

Horses running on dirt
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Saturday.

"...will be hard to beat on these terms..."

Timeform on Rattlesnakerose

#5 Rattlesnakerose - Tampa Bay R2 (17:45)

A winner over today's C&D last time, Rattlesnakerose will be hard to beat on these terms and has strong claims of following up. Nothins Free has a rider in the saddle with few peers round here and is also likely to be on the premises, while Tale of V K is another that commands consideration.

#5 Catsoutofthebag - Tampa Bay R3 (18:20)

The consistent Catsoutofthebag is in decent nick at present and is the one they have to beat in this starter allowance contest. Bonita Annie appeals most of the remainder, while Proper Manners is another who is entitled to a closer look.

#4 Vegas Life - Tampa Bay R7 (20:35)

Vegas Life was a good runner-up here just 10 days ago and will take all the beating if none the worse for those exertions. Outstanding Debt arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely also to go close, while Dohko also demands a second glance.

Recommended bets

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 1st May (R3 5f Allw)

Saturday 1 May, 6.20pm

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 1st May (R7 7f Claim)

Saturday 1 May, 8.35pm

