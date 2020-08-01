Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 1 August

#2 Slipshod - Woodbine R1 (18:00)

In a race where those with experience don't set an exacting standard, it looks worth siding with first-time starter Slipshod. Trainer Norman McKnight has a good record with debutants, so the selection should be fully tuned up for his racecourse unveiling. The exposed Trinity Thundah may be the one to grab second spot.

#6 High Five Cotton - Monmouth R5 (19:35)

High Five Cotton arrives here in good form following a win on the dirt track here last time. Still unexposed on turf (just made two starts on the surface), his natural speed will be a big asset over this 5.5f distance. Corot may be next best, while Dark Roast is another that should be on the premises.

#7 Rideforthecause - Woodbine R8 (21:53)

Rideforthecause looks to have been somewhat underestimated in the betting for this allowance optional claimer. Her figures make her competitive in here, and the fourth-place finish she achieved last time suggests she may just be coming to the boil. Above All Names and Street Zapper head up the shortlist of the remainder.