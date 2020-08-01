To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 1 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back across America and Canada tonight
Timeform select the three best bets from Woodbine and Monmouth on Saturday...

#2 Slipshod - Woodbine R1 (18:00)

In a race where those with experience don't set an exacting standard, it looks worth siding with first-time starter Slipshod. Trainer Norman McKnight has a good record with debutants, so the selection should be fully tuned up for his racecourse unveiling. The exposed Trinity Thundah may be the one to grab second spot.

#6 High Five Cotton - Monmouth R5 (19:35)

High Five Cotton arrives here in good form following a win on the dirt track here last time. Still unexposed on turf (just made two starts on the surface), his natural speed will be a big asset over this 5.5f distance. Corot may be next best, while Dark Roast is another that should be on the premises.

#7 Rideforthecause - Woodbine R8 (21:53)

Rideforthecause looks to have been somewhat underestimated in the betting for this allowance optional claimer. Her figures make her competitive in here, and the fourth-place finish she achieved last time suggests she may just be coming to the boil. Above All Names and Street Zapper head up the shortlist of the remainder.

Recommended bets

#2 Slipshod – Woodbine R1 (18:00)
#6 High Five Cotton – Monmouth R5 (19:35)
#7 Rideforthecause – Woodbine R8 (21:53)

