Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 1 August

Monm (US) 1st Aug (R5 6f Claim)Show Hide
Saturday 1 August, 7.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gran Saman
|Dark Roast
|Almost Perfect
|Corot
|High Five Cotton
|Currency Chrome
|Cobh
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform select the three best bets from Woodbine and Monmouth on Saturday...
"...his natural speed will be a big asset..."
Timeform on High Five Cotton
#2 Slipshod - Woodbine R1 (18:00)
In a race where those with experience don't set an exacting standard, it looks worth siding with first-time starter Slipshod. Trainer Norman McKnight has a good record with debutants, so the selection should be fully tuned up for his racecourse unveiling. The exposed Trinity Thundah may be the one to grab second spot.
#6 High Five Cotton - Monmouth R5 (19:35)
High Five Cotton arrives here in good form following a win on the dirt track here last time. Still unexposed on turf (just made two starts on the surface), his natural speed will be a big asset over this 5.5f distance. Corot may be next best, while Dark Roast is another that should be on the premises.
#7 Rideforthecause - Woodbine R8 (21:53)
Rideforthecause looks to have been somewhat underestimated in the betting for this allowance optional claimer. Her figures make her competitive in here, and the fourth-place finish she achieved last time suggests she may just be coming to the boil. Above All Names and Street Zapper head up the shortlist of the remainder.
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
#2 Slipshod – Woodbine R1 (18:00)
#6 High Five Cotton – Monmouth R5 (19:35)
#7 Rideforthecause – Woodbine R8 (21:53)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Saturday 1 August, 7.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gran Saman
|Dark Roast
|Almost Perfect
|Corot
|High Five Cotton
|Currency Chrome
|Cobh
Join to place betsJoin today
Saturday 1 August, 9.53pm
|Back
|Lay
|Jeanie B
|Auntie Katherine
|Street Zapper
|Alices War
|Gun Society
|Royal Wedding
|Rideforthecause
|Above All Names
|Silent Respect
Join to place betsJoin today