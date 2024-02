A Sandown Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Sandown Nap - 13:20 - Back Celtic Ned

No. 7 Celtic Ned (Ire) EXC 4 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 108

Conditionals claiming 3 lb have won each of the last five renewals, and that pattern could continue once again with the Niall Houlihan-ridden Celtic Ned.

A late error cost Celtic Ned valuable momentum into a quickening pace here on his most recent outing, so he's well worth another chance in what looks an ordinary race for the grade given his previous promise.

Sandown Next best - 16:46 - Back Titan Discovery

The progressive Titan Discovery has upped his game appreciably since being switched to handicaps and, having found only a thrown-in rival too good over C&D on his most outing (where he in turn was 11 lengths clear of the third), he's well worth siding with to resume winning ways.

Robbie Llewellyn's six-year-old has form on testing ground and a 4 lb rise for his latest effort may underestimate him, with Harry Cobden an eye-catching jockey booking.

With trainer Gary Moore in good form, there's added confidence behind this lightly-raced horse at the foot of the weights.