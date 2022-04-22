- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Sandown Racing Tips: Enrilo can gain compensation
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Sandown on Saturday.
"He is better off at the weights now, though, and this race has been a big target all season, so all looks set for a big run..."
NAP: Enrilo weighted to strike
Enrilo went through this race like a horse way ahead of his mark when first past the post last season, but was disqualified in the stewards' room after causing interference to Kitty's Light on the run-in.
He made a mistake at the second-last on that occasion and pecked badly on landing, so did especially well to 'win', pulling extra out when Kitty's Light came to his quarters and ultimately having plenty in hand at the line. Enrilo's efforts this season have been a little underwhelming, and he was behind Cap du Nord and Kitty's Light at Kempton last time. He is better off at the weights now, though, and this race has been a big target all season, so all looks set for a big run.
NEXT BEST: Greaneteen can record a repeat success
Greeneteen can boast a good record over course and distance, winning this race 12 months ago and also scoring in the Tingle Creek earlier this season.
He lost little in defeat when trying to concede 3 lb to Shishkin on his next start in the Desert Orchid and you can put a line through his latest run in the Dublin Chase, at a disadvantage sticking to the inner, while the yard were under a cloud at that time. Greaneteen has been freshened up since and a return to his Tingle Creek form - where he comprehensively beat Nube Negra - should suffice here.
EACH-WAY: Doctor Parnassus should find this easier
Doctor Parnassus - 13:50 Sandown
Doctor Parnassus failed to win on the Flat for David O'Meara but reached a fairly useful level on the Flat last season, and won his first two starts over hurdles at Ascot and Taunton.
He was asked a big question in the Triumph Hurdle last time but he at least matched the pick of his form in this sphere and is of interest now making his handicap debut. An opening mark of 136 doesn't look too excessive and he should get a strong pace to aim at which will suit.
