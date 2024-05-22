Horse Racing Tips

Sandown Racing Tips: A Classic Bet

Sandown
There is an excellent card at Sandown on Thursday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Sandown on Thursday.

  • A Sandown Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Classic has more to offer

  • Ice Max ultra progressive

Sandown Nap - 20:12 - Back Ice Max

Ice Max showed useful form as a juvenile, but he has taken it to a new level since returning from a gelding operation this season.

He proved himself well ahead of his mark when making short work of his rivals at Bath last month and he took apart a deeper field from an 8 lb higher mark in some style at Musselburgh two weeks later.

That performance marked himself out as a smart type and he looks more than ready for this level now considering his BHA mark has gone up to 109.

Recommended Bet

Back Ice Max in the 20:12 Sandown

SBK9/4

Sandown Next Best - 20:42 - Back Classic

Classic progressed well last season, starting off in the Greenham Stakes but finding his way in handicaps, and he was arguably unlucky to record just one win.

That success came over seven furlongs at this course from a mark of 89 where he beat a now-smart filly and he shaped better than the bare result on his last two starts at Newbury.

Classic has just half a length to find with Crack Shot, but is weighted to reverse that form now, while he still hasn't shown all that he can, either.

Recommended Bet

Back Classic in the 20:42 Sandown

SBK11/2

GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Daryl Carter Tips

Thursday Racing Tips: Kikkuli has star potential at Sandown

  • Mark Milligan
Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies rules Recruit at Southwell

  • Rhys Williams
Southwell
Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Game Set and match for Kempton Wednesday double

  • Alan Dudman
Kempton

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore: More rain the better for Metier at Sandown

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies rules Recruit at Southwell

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Game Set and match for Kempton Wednesday double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Live Vadream at 14/1 this Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 20/1 is an outstanding Newbury ante-post bet

Latest podcasts