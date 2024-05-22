Sandown Racing Tips: A Classic Bet

A Sandown Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Classic has more to offer

Ice Max ultra progressive

Sandown Nap - 20:12 - Back Ice Max

Ice Max showed useful form as a juvenile, but he has taken it to a new level since returning from a gelding operation this season.

He proved himself well ahead of his mark when making short work of his rivals at Bath last month and he took apart a deeper field from an 8 lb higher mark in some style at Musselburgh two weeks later.

That performance marked himself out as a smart type and he looks more than ready for this level now considering his BHA mark has gone up to 109.

Recommended Bet Back Ice Max in the 20:12 Sandown SBK 9/4

Sandown Next Best - 20:42 - Back Classic

Classic progressed well last season, starting off in the Greenham Stakes but finding his way in handicaps, and he was arguably unlucky to record just one win.

That success came over seven furlongs at this course from a mark of 89 where he beat a now-smart filly and he shaped better than the bare result on his last two starts at Newbury.

Classic has just half a length to find with Crack Shot, but is weighted to reverse that form now, while he still hasn't shown all that he can, either.