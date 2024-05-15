Salisbury Racing Tips: Pawapuri potentially well treated
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Salisbury on Thursday.
-
A York Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Salisbury Nap - 14:30 - Back Pawapuri
Pawapuri
- J: Richard Kingscote
- T: Nicky Henderson
- F: 84311/
A good-quality staying handicap which can go the way of Pawapuri, who was a two-time winner on the Flat at up to a mile and a quarter, and has since developed into a fairly useful hurdler for these connections, notably winning a listed mares' novices' hurdle at Haydock in December. She is potentially well treated back on the Flat now judged on her hurdling exploits and she should relish this sort of trip.
Salisbury Next Best - 15:30 - Back Miss Stormy Night
Miss Stormy Night
- J: Richard Kingscote
- T: Clive Cox
- F: 7433
Miss Stormy Night only made her debut last month and has shown improved form with each run, shaping well on her handicap debut over an extended five furlongs at Bath four weeks ago. She raced freely in rear and met some trouble in running around a furlong from home, but stayed on well once in the clear to finish never nearer than at the finish. She is still unexposed and seems sure to go well again from the same mark.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Thursday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of bets for York
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Day Two York Dante Meeting: Five big chances on Thursday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Tokyo and Trinidad appeal for massive York Thursday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 20/1 is an outstanding Newbury ante-post bet
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Mulholland hurdler to score at Ffos Las