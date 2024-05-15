Horse Racing Tips

Salisbury Racing Tips: Pawapuri potentially well treated

Salisbury
There is a competitive card at Salisbury on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Salisbury on Thursday.

  • A York Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Salisbury Nap - 14:30 - Back Pawapuri

A good-quality staying handicap which can go the way of Pawapuri, who was a two-time winner on the Flat at up to a mile and a quarter, and has since developed into a fairly useful hurdler for these connections, notably winning a listed mares' novices' hurdle at Haydock in December. She is potentially well treated back on the Flat now judged on her hurdling exploits and she should relish this sort of trip.

Recommended Bet

Back Pawapuri in the 2.30 at Salisbury

SBK11/4

Salisbury Next Best - 15:30 - Back Miss Stormy Night

Miss Stormy Night only made her debut last month and has shown improved form with each run, shaping well on her handicap debut over an extended five furlongs at Bath four weeks ago. She raced freely in rear and met some trouble in running around a furlong from home, but stayed on well once in the clear to finish never nearer than at the finish. She is still unexposed and seems sure to go well again from the same mark.

Recommended Bet

Back Miss Stormy Night in the 3.30 at Salisbury

SBK2/1

