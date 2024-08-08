Racing League Chepstow Tips: Two picks from 3/1 to 14/1 on Thursday

James Mackie has two tips from the third meeting of the Racing League

Manila Scouse looks overpriced if the rain comes

Have Secret should go well in conditions

The first bet on the Chepstow card on Thursday is Manila Scouse for trainer Tim Easterby and Team Yorkshire, who currently sit bottom of the leaderboard after two racedays.

Manila Scouse has been an ever-present on the spritning scene over the last few years and is still only five-years-old.

He was a C&D winner during the Racing League last season off a mark of 81 and on Thursday only races off 2lb higher.

The gelding has a tendency to throw out a poor run now and then but he has shown on more than a few occasions this season that he still retains his ability.

A winner off a mark of 79 at Hamilton in June, his racing mark of 83 on Thursday looks workable and having good form on all types of soft ground, it could be the leveller he needs to get him back in the winners' enclosure with it set to heavily rain before racing.

At 14/115.00 he represents each way value with the Betfair Sportsbook also offering four places in this one.

Have Secret for trainer Richard Fahey and The North has a huge chance in the 20:00 1m2f Class 3 Handicap, showing superb form in both his runs this term.

A highly progressive animal over the last two years winning two competitive Nursery Handicaps as a juvenile, last year he reached a high of 91 and although running well failed to get back to winning ways.

This term the four-year-old has ran in two big fielded handicaps. The first at York over 1m2f off a mark of 88 where he was second of 18, running a positive race to finish two lengths behind the well handicapped Ron O.

Upped 1lb for that run he was last seen in the Racing League at Yarmouth when chasing home both Rathgar and Andaleep for Team London & The South. Andaleep has since franked the form when second at Wolverhampton's Racing League fixture last week.

He meets Rathgar again on more favourable handicapping terms and should reverse the form.

Have Secret has not had his ideal soft ground conditions yet in both his runs this season and should get that at Chepstow on Thursday.

Off a mark of 90, he should go close.