- Trainer: K. R. Burke
- Jockey: Tom Marquand
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform select the three best bets at Pontefract on Sunday...
"...produced a career best when completing his hat-trick at York eight days ago..."
Timeform on Mr Wagyu
Almohandesah - 13:45 Pontefract
Almohandesah showed plenty of ability when second on her debut at Redcar earlier this month, going with enthusiasm and running on well to be beaten less than four lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up and she looks sure to improve with the experience under her belt. This looks an excellent opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt.
Qwicken had plausible excuses when failing to justify favouritism at Carlisle last time, possibly finding the race coming too soon after her debut at Thirsk. It's worth remembering how promising she had looked on her first start, running to a fair level to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner. A repeat of that form would probably suffice here, so she is well worth another chance with further improvement not out of the question.
Mr Wagyu produced a career best when completing his hat-trick at York eight days ago, making all to win by two and a quarter lengths in dominant fashion (eased down close home). Clearly in the form of his life at present, he remains one to be positive about and should mount a bold bid to defy a 7 lb rise and make it four wins in a row.
Smart Stat
CALL MY BLUFF - 15:55 Pontefract
25% - Silvestre De Sousa's strike rate at Pontefract
Recommended bets
Pontefract 20th Jun (6f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 20 June, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|May Blossom
|Almohandesah
|Gentle Ellen
|Shouldavbeenmore
|Global Mirage
|May Punch
|Ruby Red
|Shes The Danger
|Coligone Kate
Pontefract 20th Jun (6f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 20 June, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Qwicken
|Favourite Child
|Synonymous
|Eruption
|Vieux Carre
|Moon Bay
|Queens Heir
|Clodovea
|Chelsea Annie
Pontefract 20th Jun (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 20 June, 5.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mr Wagyu
|Abduction
|Ghathanfar
|Fortamour
|True Mason
|Music Society
|Corinthia Knight
|Lezardrieux
|Adaay Dream
|Penny Pot Lane
|Highly Sprung
|Melody King