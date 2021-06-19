To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Pontefract on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Pontefract on Sunday...

"...produced a career best when completing his hat-trick at York eight days ago..."

Timeform on Mr Wagyu

Almohandesah - 13:45 Pontefract

Almohandesah showed plenty of ability when second on her debut at Redcar earlier this month, going with enthusiasm and running on well to be beaten less than four lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up and she looks sure to improve with the experience under her belt. This looks an excellent opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Qwicken - 14:20 Pontefract

Qwicken had plausible excuses when failing to justify favouritism at Carlisle last time, possibly finding the race coming too soon after her debut at Thirsk. It's worth remembering how promising she had looked on her first start, running to a fair level to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner. A repeat of that form would probably suffice here, so she is well worth another chance with further improvement not out of the question.

Mr Wagyu - 17:25 Pontefract

Mr Wagyu produced a career best when completing his hat-trick at York eight days ago, making all to win by two and a quarter lengths in dominant fashion (eased down close home). Clearly in the form of his life at present, he remains one to be positive about and should mount a bold bid to defy a 7 lb rise and make it four wins in a row.


Smart Stat

CALL MY BLUFF - 15:55 Pontefract
25% - Silvestre De Sousa's strike rate at Pontefract

Recommended bets

Back Almohandesah @ [] in the 13:45 at Pontefract
Back Qwicken @ [] in the 14:20 at Pontefract
Back Mr Wagyu @ [] in the 17:25 at Pontefract

