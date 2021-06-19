Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Almohandesah - 13:45 Pontefract

Almohandesah showed plenty of ability when second on her debut at Redcar earlier this month, going with enthusiasm and running on well to be beaten less than four lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up and she looks sure to improve with the experience under her belt. This looks an excellent opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt.

No. 2 (6) Almohandesah EXC 1.13 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Qwicken - 14:20 Pontefract

Qwicken had plausible excuses when failing to justify favouritism at Carlisle last time, possibly finding the race coming too soon after her debut at Thirsk. It's worth remembering how promising she had looked on her first start, running to a fair level to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner. A repeat of that form would probably suffice here, so she is well worth another chance with further improvement not out of the question.

No. 8 (7) Qwicken (Ire) EXC 1.21 Trainer: Ollie Pears

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Mr Wagyu - 17:25 Pontefract

Mr Wagyu produced a career best when completing his hat-trick at York eight days ago, making all to win by two and a quarter lengths in dominant fashion (eased down close home). Clearly in the form of his life at present, he remains one to be positive about and should mount a bold bid to defy a 7 lb rise and make it four wins in a row.