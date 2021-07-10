To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Perth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Perth on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Perth on Sunday...

"...looks sure to give another good account as he seeks a sixth career success at Perth..."

Timeform on Amalfi Doug

Juge Et Parti - 14:50 Perth

Juge Et Parti recorded his first win over fences in dominant fashion at Bangor last time, looking a thorough stayer as he gradually drew clear in the straight. Admittedly, that race probably didn't take much winning, but he is only 5 lb higher in the weights here and remains relatively lightly raced as a chaser. A change of yards (moved from Archie Watson to James Ewart) could also unlock further improvement, so he looks to have plenty in his favour in his follow-up bid.

Ming Dynasty - 16:00 Perth

Ming Dynasty produced his best effort since joining Brian Ellison to get off the mark as a chaser at Hexham three weeks ago, forging clear in the straight to land the spoils by nine and a half lengths. He now makes his handicap debut over fences and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 125. After all, he sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and has won from similar marks over hurdles when trained in Ireland.

Amalfi Doug - 17:10 Perth

Amalfi Doug goes well at this course and ran right up to his best when second over three miles here last time, digging deep to push the winner all the way to line. The first two pulled well clear of the rest on that occasion, so the handicapper may have underestimated Amalfi Doug by putting him up just 1 lb in the weights. He is equally effective over this shorter trip and looks sure to give another good account as he seeks a sixth career success at Perth.


Smart Stat

THREE CASTLES - 17:45 Perth
24% - Keith Dalgleish's strike rate in summer

Recommended bets

Back Juge Et Parti @ 3.55/2 in the 14:50 at Perth
Back Ming Dynasty @ 2.757/4 in the 16:00 at Perth
Back Amalfi Doug @ 3.259/4 in the 17:10 at Perth

Perth 11th Jul (3m Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 11 July, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
O Connell Street
Juge Et Parti
Sketrick
Staple Head
Holme Abbey
Spiders Bite
Avoid De Master
Southern Girl
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Perth 11th Jul (2m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 11 July, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Silver Star
Ming Dynasty
Duke Of Navan
Monsieur Co
Lucky Flight
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Perth 11th Jul (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 11 July, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Amalfi Doug
Make My Heart Fly
Wolfcatcher
Caltex
Duke Debarry
Cracking Destiny
Ardera Cross
Boys On Tour
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips