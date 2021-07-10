Perth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Juge Et Parti - 14:50 Perth

Juge Et Parti recorded his first win over fences in dominant fashion at Bangor last time, looking a thorough stayer as he gradually drew clear in the straight. Admittedly, that race probably didn't take much winning, but he is only 5 lb higher in the weights here and remains relatively lightly raced as a chaser. A change of yards (moved from Archie Watson to James Ewart) could also unlock further improvement, so he looks to have plenty in his favour in his follow-up bid.

No. 2 Juge Et Parti (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: James Ewart

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 119

Ming Dynasty - 16:00 Perth

Ming Dynasty produced his best effort since joining Brian Ellison to get off the mark as a chaser at Hexham three weeks ago, forging clear in the straight to land the spoils by nine and a half lengths. He now makes his handicap debut over fences and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 125. After all, he sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and has won from similar marks over hurdles when trained in Ireland.

No. 1 Ming Dynasty (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 125

Amalfi Doug - 17:10 Perth

Amalfi Doug goes well at this course and ran right up to his best when second over three miles here last time, digging deep to push the winner all the way to line. The first two pulled well clear of the rest on that occasion, so the handicapper may have underestimated Amalfi Doug by putting him up just 1 lb in the weights. He is equally effective over this shorter trip and looks sure to give another good account as he seeks a sixth career success at Perth.