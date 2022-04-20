- Trainer: Olly Murphy
Perth Racing Tips: Three in a row for No Risk des Flos
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Perth on Thursday.
"Olly Murphy was among the winners at Perth on Wednesday and No Risk des Flos is very much one to follow in his hat-trick bid."
NAP: Flos has plenty in his favour
No Risk des Flos - 14:40 Perth
No Risk des Flos has won his last two starts at Wetherby in very similar fashion, landing the spoils by a neck both times and looking value for extra on the most recent occasion after idling on the run-in. The fact he doesn't win by far should allow him to stay one step ahead of the handicapper and a 3 lb rise in the weights for his latest success is certainly fair. Olly Murphy was among the winners at Perth on Wednesday and No Risk des Flos is very much one to follow in his hat-trick bid.
NEXT BEST: Boss Man Fred can follow up
Boss Man Fred proved at least as good as ever when regaining the winning thread at Warwick last month, hitting the front before the last and keeping on well from there to land the spoils by over a length. This will be tougher from a 4 lb higher mark, but he may yet have more to offer when stamina is at a premium. Indeed, he looks a thorough stayer who is likely to be digging in when others have cried enough.
EACH-WAY: Annies Regatta on a good mark
Annies Regatta was no match for the winner on her latest outing at Carlisle, but she stuck to her task well to fill the runner-up spot a little way clear of the rest. That was just her second start in a handicap and she has now dropped to a BHA mark of 82. That looks more realistic for a mare of her ability and she won't need to improve much if at all here to play a leading role.
Perth 21st Apr (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 21 April, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|West To The Bridge
|No Risk Des Flos
|Big Bad Bear
|Diamond State
|Coolbane Boy
|Teescomponents Lad
Perth 21st Apr (3m2f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 21 April, 3.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Boss Man Fred
|Robinstown
|Arthurs Seat
|Flower Of Scotland
|Happy Hollow
|Taxmeifyoucan
|A Place Apart
Perth 21st Apr (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 21 April, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Blooriedotcom
|Snowy Clouds
|Monfass
|Ultra Violet
|Rock On Tommy
|Annies Regatta
|Well Planted
|Jackhammer
|Above Suspicion
|Breaking Records