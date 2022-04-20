Tony Calvin Tips

Perth Racing Tips: Three in a row for No Risk des Flos

Jumps racing
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Thursday's card at Perth

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Perth on Thursday.

"Olly Murphy was among the winners at Perth on Wednesday and No Risk des Flos is very much one to follow in his hat-trick bid."

NAP: Flos has plenty in his favour

No Risk des Flos - 14:40 Perth

No Risk des Flos has won his last two starts at Wetherby in very similar fashion, landing the spoils by a neck both times and looking value for extra on the most recent occasion after idling on the run-in. The fact he doesn't win by far should allow him to stay one step ahead of the handicapper and a 3 lb rise in the weights for his latest success is certainly fair. Olly Murphy was among the winners at Perth on Wednesday and No Risk des Flos is very much one to follow in his hat-trick bid.

NEXT BEST: Boss Man Fred can follow up

Boss Man Fred - 15:50 Perth

Boss Man Fred proved at least as good as ever when regaining the winning thread at Warwick last month, hitting the front before the last and keeping on well from there to land the spoils by over a length. This will be tougher from a 4 lb higher mark, but he may yet have more to offer when stamina is at a premium. Indeed, he looks a thorough stayer who is likely to be digging in when others have cried enough.

EACH-WAY: Annies Regatta on a good mark

Annies Regatta - 16:20 Perth

Annies Regatta was no match for the winner on her latest outing at Carlisle, but she stuck to her task well to fill the runner-up spot a little way clear of the rest. That was just her second start in a handicap and she has now dropped to a BHA mark of 82. That looks more realistic for a mare of her ability and she won't need to improve much if at all here to play a leading role.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back No Risk des Flos @ 3.55/2 in the 14:40 at Perth
NEXT BEST - Back Boss Man Fred @ 3.02/1 in the 15:50 at Perth
EACH-WAY - Back Annies Regatta @ 6.05/1 in the 16:20 at Perth

Thursday 21 April, 2.40pm

West To The Bridge
No Risk Des Flos
Big Bad Bear
Diamond State
Coolbane Boy
Teescomponents Lad
Thursday 21 April, 3.50pm

Boss Man Fred
Robinstown
Arthurs Seat
Flower Of Scotland
Happy Hollow
Taxmeifyoucan
A Place Apart
Thursday 21 April, 4.20pm

Blooriedotcom
Snowy Clouds
Monfass
Ultra Violet
Rock On Tommy
Annies Regatta
Well Planted
Jackhammer
Above Suspicion
Breaking Records
