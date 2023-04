NAP

Snake Roll - 15:00 Perth

Snake Roll only made his debut under Rules in October - he hit the frame all starts in points - and he made a deep impression when making a winning start at Kelso, jumping fluently and easily moving clear of his rivals.

He didn't improve as expected in a listed event next time, though defied a penalty back in novice company at Newcastle with plenty in hand, and he wasn't disgraced in a Grade 2 last time. The step back up in trip will suit now he is entering handicaps and this mark could prove very lenient indeed.

No. 3 Snake Roll (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 1.99 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Patrick Wadge

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 126

NEXT BEST

Ninetofive - 14:00 Perth

Ninetofive has a stout pedigree and has shaped particularly well in three starts over hurdles at around two miles so far with that in mind.

He has attracted support, too, so is clearly held in some regard, and he is very much respected now moving up in trip on handicap debut. An opening mark of 105 could well underestimate him, especially as he is entitled to improve a fair bit for this step up in trip.