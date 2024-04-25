Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Perth Racing Tips: Plaisir des Flos hard to beat

Perth
There is jumps racing at Perth on Friday

Timeform's John Ingles highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Perth on Friday.

  • A Perth Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

    • Perth NAP - 16:25 - Back Plaisir des Flos

    Plaisir des Flos didn't join Fergal O'Brien until part of the way through the current season and he hasn't looked back since switching to handicaps this spring.

    After successes in novice contests at Sedgefield and Wincanton last month, he brought up the hat-trick in impressive fashion at Ayr last week under trainer's daughter Fern in a conditionals/amateurs event.

    That means Plaisir des Flos escapes a penalty here after beating Don't Tell Su by nine and a half lengths last time, finishing off strongly under hands and heels. Improving in leaps and bounds, Plaisir des Flos should again be very hard to beat.

    Back Plaisir des Flos on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Perth Next Best - 14:05 - Back Breeze of Wind

    The Highland National can go to Stuart Coltherd's highly progressive novice Breeze of Wind.

    The former Irish point winner didn't show much over hurdles but it's been a different story since joining his current stable and going over fences this term, winning handicaps at Hexham, Uttoxeter, Carlisle and Hexham again.

    He did well in the circumstances when fourth behind the re-opposing Tom Cody at Carlisle last time, after being baulked four out and making a mistake at the next, and he can return to winning ways back up in trip having gained his latest success at Hexham over four miles.

    Back Breeze of Wind on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Perth Each Way - 15:15 - Back So They Say

    Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox have already been among the winners at Perth this week and a bold bid from their front-running mare So They Say can be expected in this novice handicap chase.

    Switched from hurdles at the end of last year, she got off the mark over fences when making all in a conditional jockeys event at Musselburgh in January.

    So They Say ran creditably when a rallying third over the same course and distance next time, and while she was a beaten favourite when only third of four at Newcastle on her latest start, that was over a shorter trip and she should be suited by the return to three miles here.

    Back So They Say on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Perth 26th Apr (3m Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 26 April, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jacks Parrot
Artic Row
Charles Ritz
Gold Emery
So They Say
Bella Bliss
Universal Folly
Heritier De Sivola
Busty Boy
Petrastar
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs 14/1 shot to Star at Sandown

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 8/1 Portland will relish new stamina test in Sandown Classic Trial

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore: Some good chances in Sandown's Group races on Friday

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Casting to play a starring role at Warwick

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Hunt down the 16/1 double for Thursday profit

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: £3M is the target at Sandown on Saturday

More Horse Racing Tips