Perth Racing Tips: Plaisir des Flos hard to beat
Timeform's John Ingles highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Perth on Friday.
- Trainer: Stuart Coltherd
- Jockey: Sam Coltherd
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 13lbs
- OR: 107
- Trainer: Lucinda Russell
- Jockey: Derek Fox
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 5lbs
- OR: 105
Perth NAP - 16:25 - Back Plaisir des Flos
Plaisir des Flos didn't join Fergal O'Brien until part of the way through the current season and he hasn't looked back since switching to handicaps this spring.
After successes in novice contests at Sedgefield and Wincanton last month, he brought up the hat-trick in impressive fashion at Ayr last week under trainer's daughter Fern in a conditionals/amateurs event.
That means Plaisir des Flos escapes a penalty here after beating Don't Tell Su by nine and a half lengths last time, finishing off strongly under hands and heels. Improving in leaps and bounds, Plaisir des Flos should again be very hard to beat.
Perth Next Best - 14:05 - Back Breeze of Wind
The Highland National can go to Stuart Coltherd's highly progressive novice Breeze of Wind.
The former Irish point winner didn't show much over hurdles but it's been a different story since joining his current stable and going over fences this term, winning handicaps at Hexham, Uttoxeter, Carlisle and Hexham again.
He did well in the circumstances when fourth behind the re-opposing Tom Cody at Carlisle last time, after being baulked four out and making a mistake at the next, and he can return to winning ways back up in trip having gained his latest success at Hexham over four miles.
Perth Each Way - 15:15 - Back So They Say
Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox have already been among the winners at Perth this week and a bold bid from their front-running mare So They Say can be expected in this novice handicap chase.
Switched from hurdles at the end of last year, she got off the mark over fences when making all in a conditional jockeys event at Musselburgh in January.
So They Say ran creditably when a rallying third over the same course and distance next time, and while she was a beaten favourite when only third of four at Newcastle on her latest start, that was over a shorter trip and she should be suited by the return to three miles here.
