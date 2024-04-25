Perth Racing Tips: Plaisir des Flos hard to beat

A Perth Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Perth NAP - 16:25 - Back Plaisir des Flos

No. 4 Plaisir Des Flos (Fr) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.89 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: J. Hogan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 101

Plaisir des Flos didn't join Fergal O'Brien until part of the way through the current season and he hasn't looked back since switching to handicaps this spring.

After successes in novice contests at Sedgefield and Wincanton last month, he brought up the hat-trick in impressive fashion at Ayr last week under trainer's daughter Fern in a conditionals/amateurs event.

That means Plaisir des Flos escapes a penalty here after beating Don't Tell Su by nine and a half lengths last time, finishing off strongly under hands and heels. Improving in leaps and bounds, Plaisir des Flos should again be very hard to beat.

Perth Next Best - 14:05 - Back Breeze of Wind

No. 8 Breeze Of Wind (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Stuart Coltherd

Jockey: Sam Coltherd

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 107

The Highland National can go to Stuart Coltherd's highly progressive novice Breeze of Wind.

The former Irish point winner didn't show much over hurdles but it's been a different story since joining his current stable and going over fences this term, winning handicaps at Hexham, Uttoxeter, Carlisle and Hexham again.

He did well in the circumstances when fourth behind the re-opposing Tom Cody at Carlisle last time, after being baulked four out and making a mistake at the next, and he can return to winning ways back up in trip having gained his latest success at Hexham over four miles.

Perth Each Way - 15:15 - Back So They Say

No. 8 So They Say SBK 15/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 105

Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox have already been among the winners at Perth this week and a bold bid from their front-running mare So They Say can be expected in this novice handicap chase.

Switched from hurdles at the end of last year, she got off the mark over fences when making all in a conditional jockeys event at Musselburgh in January.

So They Say ran creditably when a rallying third over the same course and distance next time, and while she was a beaten favourite when only third of four at Newcastle on her latest start, that was over a shorter trip and she should be suited by the return to three miles here.