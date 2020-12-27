US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Monday

Visiting Angel to deliver

Race 2 17:52 Parx - Visiting Angel

Visiting Angel is my idea of the winner of this $30k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished third to Lucky Imagination in a Maiden Special Weight in September. She held every chance at the entrance to the straight but weakened when the chips were down. Trainer Steve Krebs drops her in class and distance, which is a positive move. Her work tab is solid and the talented Angel Rodriguez rides back for connections. I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at BSP.

Splitzville to make amends

Race 5 19:13 Parx - Splitzville

I am going to give Splitzville another chance in this $20k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished a distant second to Danzafid in a similar contest over this course earlier this month. He took a bad step and stumbled which cost him valuable ground and momentum. He recovered to chase the leader in the straight, but understandably failed to make an impression close home. This performance was better than the bare form suggests and is well worth another chance. He faced better in the past, and has the form in the book to graduate. BSP is recommended.