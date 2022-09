Park Hill Fillies' Stakes

15:10 Doncaster, Thursday

Live on ITV3

1. Believe In Love (Roger Varian/ Andrea Atzeni)

Smart mare who showed benefit of her Chester reappearance when landing Group 3 Bronte Cup at York (13.8f) in May. Not disgraced when fourth stablemate (Eshaada placed third) in Lancashire Oaks thereafter and she should give another good account.

No. 1 (5) Believe In Love (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

2. Eshaada (Roger Varian/ Jim Crowley)

Won first two starts and was having only fifth start of career when landing 1½m Group 1 at Ascot last October. Bettered return effort at Newbury in May when third in Lancashire Oaks at Haydock in July and she holds sound claims on these terms. Up in trip.

No. 2 (6) Eshaada SBK 13/8 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

3. Glenartney (Ed Walker/ Tom Marquand)

Third behind Believe In Love in Bronte Cup at York in May and stayed on well to regain inning thread at Pontefract (12f, listed) a month later. Excuses next start and back to form when third in French Group 2 18 days ago. Still, she needs to pull out a little more.

4. Nell Quickly (Denis Coakley/ David Egan)

Progressed nicely as a three-year-old, gaining fourth win of the campaign at Newmarket (12f, soft) back in October. Not disgraced upped in grade either outing this term, needing stronger gallop when sixth in Lancashire Oaks but she does need to step up again to play a lead role here.

5. Urban Artist (Hughie Morrison/ Jason Hart)

Useful mare who finished runner-up on return in Bronte Cup and, having found her stamina taxed over extended 21f at Royal Ascot next time, she returned to form with a bold front-running display when second in Lillie Langtry at Goodwood. Each-way claims.

No. 5 (4) Urban Artist SBK 7/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

6. Yesyes (Ralph Beckett/ Rob Hornby)

Camelot filly who three of her first four starts, notably 14.4f listed race at Chester last summer. Emerged with credit in defeat up in class thereafter (third in this race) and she ran up to her best on return when close-up fourth in Lillie Langtry at Goodwood. May sharpen up a little for that.

No. 6 (3) Yesyes SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

7. Mimikyu (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Dubawi filly who made it third time lucky in a Haydock novice (11.6f) in June and had little trouble following up on handicap debut at Newmarket (12f) later that month. Too free when seventh in York listed contest (11.8f) since. Hood goes on. Yard won this tjhree times since 2015.

8. River of Stars (Ralph Beckett/ Richard Kingscote)

Promising filly who has readily surpassed her two-year-old exploits this term, landing small-field AW novice prior to career-best effort when landing Chester listed event (14.4f) 3 weeks back. Well worth a crack at this but understandably more needed.