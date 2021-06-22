Newton Abbot Tips: Percy Street to bounce back

Barrowmount up against it

18:45 Lay Barrowmount for Win [2/1]

Seamus Mullins Barrowmount was a cosy winner last time out at Stratford. Before this, Barrowmount had shown promise in bumpers at Plumpton and Fontwell. However, the Stratford maiden hurdle form looks ordinary. David Bridgwater's Drakes Well was a hot favourite (4/7) that day and was bitterly disappointing. Stepping back to 2M5F is also a negative, as Barrowmount was doing all his best work at the finish at Stratford. I think Barrowmount would be better suited to the step-up in trip.

Also, Barrowmount must concede weight all around and most notably to Paul Nicholls progressive Kilmington Rose. For each way thieves in this race, J G M O'Shea's Get Up Them Stars and W G Turner's Oscars Fame have a chance of filling the places if there is a disappointment at the top of the market. With the combination of the trip, conceding weight, and opposition, there is enough in this race to oppose Barrowmount for win purposes.

Percy Street on a dangerous mark

19:15 Percy Street Win and Additional place Exchange [10/1]

Paul Nicholls Chez Hans and Paul Henderson's Small Bad Bob are likely to dominate the betting in this Amateur Jockeys Handicap Hurdle. Nonetheless, I think there is better value elsewhere for win purposes on this occasion.

I want to take a chance on David Pipe's Percy Street. David Pipe is currently operating at a 30% (3-10) strike rate and won this race in 2019. Percy Streets' recent run on the flat at Epsom was off a mark of 83. That should have blown away the cobwebs, and he has slipped to a dangerous handicap mark of just 106 over hurdles.

The selection has been unable to get his head in front for over two years. However, his four runs at Newton Abbot to date have produced two placings. He will handle the conditions and is running at his optimum trip this evening at Newton Abbot.

The booking of Martin McIntyre is a positive for Percy Street.

No. 8 Percy Street SBK 17/2 EXC 10 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Mr Martin McIntyre

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 106

Uninspiring debut over fences

20:50 Funky Sensation 3 Place Lay [5/4]

Matt Sheppard's Funky Sensation has only completed one of three outings in novice hurdle company and showed very little on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter on the 3rd of June. Also, I am surprised with the step up in trip to 3M1F as he weakened rapidly two furlongs out at Uttoxeter.

Michael Blake's Hurricane Arcadio finished 13ls in front of Funky Sensation at Uttoxeter on the 3rd of June. Considering Theo Gillard's claim of 5lb from that day, Hurricane Arcadio is now 3lb better off at the weights. Unless the tongue-tie can work the oracle, the placings should remain the same.

Tom George's Writteninthesand and David Rees Kingston King are both on workable marks and can be competitive.

The step-up in trip for Funky Sensation and the tendency to make a mistake over his fences make him a place lay proposition in the finale at Uttoxeter.