Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Newmarket
Timeform bring you three to back at Newmarket on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at Newmarket on Thursday...

"He remains unexposed and is entitled to do better..."

Timeform on Alabama Boy

Doctor Parnassus - 14:25 Newmarket

Having shaped with a good deal of promise on his handicap debut at York, Doctor Parnassus may well be the answer. He was easy to back that day up in trip, but he proved his stamina, and almost certainly has more to offer. The booking of James Doyle adds to his appeal and he looks the one to beat in a relatively open event.

Ametist - 16:10 Newmarket

Ametist continues to go from strength to strength, making a winning reappearance at Wetherby in April and completing a hat-trick up on the Rowley Course here last month despite not really handling the Dip. He's looking better than a handicapper and the four-timer beckons following a 3 lb rise.

Alabama Boy - 16:45 Newmarket

Alabama Boy shaped better than the bare result on more than one occasion last year and he has duly showed improved form since sent handicapping this season, winning both starts. He proved his opening mark all wrong when bolting up at Haydock in April and followed up off a 10 lb higher mark on the Rowley Course last time. He remains unexposed and is entitled to do better, so is fancied to bring up a hat-trick.

Smart Stat

Doctor Parnassus

23% - James Doyle's strike rate at NEWMARKET (JULY)

Recommended bets

Back Doctor Parnassus @ 5.59/2 in the 14:25 at Newmarket
Back Ametist @ 2.35/4 in the 16:10 at Newmarket
Back Alabama Boy @ 2.89/5 in the 16:45 at Newmarket

Newmarket 24th Jun (1m4f Hcap)

Thursday 24 June, 2.25pm

Doctor Parnassus
Handsome
Glencora
Spirit Mixer
The Thunderer
Systemic
Party Island
Berrahri
Licit
Newmarket 24th Jun (7f Hcap)

Thursday 24 June, 4.10pm

Ametist
Fox Champion
Dulas
On A Session
Kimifive
Shark Two One
Keyser Soze
Equiano Springs
Albadri
Sun Power
No Nonsense
Newmarket 24th Jun (1m Hcap)

Thursday 24 June, 4.45pm

Alabama Boy
Dogged
Turntable
Talbot
Sir Maxi
Enigmatic
Crackling
Hundred Isles
Fortune And Glory
