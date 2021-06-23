- Trainer: David O'Meara
- Jockey: James Doyle
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 75
Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform select the three best bets at Newmarket on Thursday...
"He remains unexposed and is entitled to do better..."
Timeform on Alabama Boy
Doctor Parnassus - 14:25 Newmarket
Having shaped with a good deal of promise on his handicap debut at York, Doctor Parnassus may well be the answer. He was easy to back that day up in trip, but he proved his stamina, and almost certainly has more to offer. The booking of James Doyle adds to his appeal and he looks the one to beat in a relatively open event.
Ametist continues to go from strength to strength, making a winning reappearance at Wetherby in April and completing a hat-trick up on the Rowley Course here last month despite not really handling the Dip. He's looking better than a handicapper and the four-timer beckons following a 3 lb rise.
Alabama Boy shaped better than the bare result on more than one occasion last year and he has duly showed improved form since sent handicapping this season, winning both starts. He proved his opening mark all wrong when bolting up at Haydock in April and followed up off a 10 lb higher mark on the Rowley Course last time. He remains unexposed and is entitled to do better, so is fancied to bring up a hat-trick.
Smart Stat
Doctor Parnassus
23% - James Doyle's strike rate at NEWMARKET (JULY)
Recommended bets
Thursday 24 June, 2.25pm
|Doctor Parnassus
|Handsome
|Glencora
|Spirit Mixer
|The Thunderer
|Systemic
|Party Island
|Berrahri
|Licit
Thursday 24 June, 4.10pm
|Ametist
|Fox Champion
|Dulas
|On A Session
|Kimifive
|Shark Two One
|Keyser Soze
|Equiano Springs
|Albadri
|Sun Power
|No Nonsense
Thursday 24 June, 4.45pm
|Alabama Boy
|Dogged
|Turntable
|Talbot
|Sir Maxi
|Enigmatic
|Crackling
|Hundred Isles
|Fortune And Glory