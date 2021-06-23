Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Doctor Parnassus - 14:25 Newmarket

Having shaped with a good deal of promise on his handicap debut at York, Doctor Parnassus may well be the answer. He was easy to back that day up in trip, but he proved his stamina, and almost certainly has more to offer. The booking of James Doyle adds to his appeal and he looks the one to beat in a relatively open event.

No. 7 (10) Doctor Parnassus (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 75

Ametist - 16:10 Newmarket

Ametist continues to go from strength to strength, making a winning reappearance at Wetherby in April and completing a hat-trick up on the Rowley Course here last month despite not really handling the Dip. He's looking better than a handicapper and the four-timer beckons following a 3 lb rise.

No. 4 (1) Ametist SBK 5/4 EXC 2.44 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 90

Alabama Boy - 16:45 Newmarket

Alabama Boy shaped better than the bare result on more than one occasion last year and he has duly showed improved form since sent handicapping this season, winning both starts. He proved his opening mark all wrong when bolting up at Haydock in April and followed up off a 10 lb higher mark on the Rowley Course last time. He remains unexposed and is entitled to do better, so is fancied to bring up a hat-trick.