NAP

Magicdollar - 17:30 Newcastle

Magicdollar wasn't seen to best effect when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance earlier in the month, with the way things unfolded seeing him pulling his chance away.

He is better judged on the form he showed when getting off the mark here the time before, overcoming a troubled passage to get the verdict by a neck with a bit in hand.

A 2 lb rise in the weights for that effort remains fair and Magicdollar is very much one to keep on the right side, with further progress on the cards if he gets a stronger gallop to aim at than he did last time.

No. 3 (5) Magicdollar SBK 5/6 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 60

NEXT BEST

Nickleby - 19:30 Newcastle

Nickleby tumbled down the weights during a poor 2022, but he showed the benefit of wind surgery and the application of a visor when regaining the winning thread over this course and distance two weeks ago.

Reappearing after three months off, he ultimately won by a length and a quarter and was arguably value for extra given how badly things went for him at the start (slowly away and stumbled after a furlong or so).

This will be tougher from a 5 lb higher mark, but Nickleby is fancied to prove equal to the task if continuing to go the right way.

No. 7 (6) Nickleby (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Jonny Peate

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 57

EACH-WAY

War Defender - 18:00 Newcastle

War Defender was down the field when last seen at Redcar in August, but he seems to be better on the all-weather and has dropped to a good mark judged on the pick of his form on this surface.

For context, he is now 1 lb lower in the weights than when winning over this course and distance last January, so it could be worth giving him a chance to bounce back after six months on the sidelines.