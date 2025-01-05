Monday Racing Tips: Timeform data you need to know including two Horses In Focus

Lequinto to take advantage of reduced mark

Enola Grey's latest effort can be upgraded

Well-handicapped Gustav Graves back of interest

Lequinto failed to win during a disappointing 2024, but he fell a long way in the weights and produced a more encouraging performance when third at Lingfield on New Year's Eve.

Lequinto was beaten two and three-quarter lengths and was unlucky not to finish closer as he was further back than ideal in a steadily run race and was also short of room when attempting to make headway over a furlong out.

He ran on well close home, though, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag - to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time - and leaving the impression that he's capable of taking advantage of a BHA mark that has fallen 15 lb since he last won in June 2023.

Recommended Bet Back Lequinto in the 17:00 at Wolverhampton SBK 7/4

Enola Grey had been running consistently well in defeat and she gained a deserved success at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago, doing well to come from last to first in a race run at just a steady gallop.

That effort earned her Timeform's Sectional Timing Flag, highlighting that the bare form may not reflect the merit of the performance, and she still looks fairly treated after edging up only 2 lb in the weights.

Enola Grey was part of an across-the-card double for Gemma Tutty on the final day she had runners before the Christmas break, and her horses have continued in flying form in recent days, resulting in Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag.

Since the Christmas break Tutty has had four winners from eight runners, and it's worth noting that the two ridden by promising apprentice Warren Fentiman, who takes over in the saddle here, have both won.

Recommended Bet Back Enola Grey in the 17:30 Wolverhampton SBK 2/1

Gustav Graves had been struggling for form, but he produced a more encouraging effort from his tumbling mark when beaten only a length and three-quarters in fifth at Newcastle on Thursday, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one to be interested in again.

Gustav Graves enjoyed a highly productive campaign last winter and won five times on the all-weather, including four times over this course and distance.

He's now a stone lower in the weights than when last successful at Newcastle in March so he's clearly on a good mark if building on that recent promise.

Recommended Bet Back Gustav Graves in the 19:30 Wolverhampton SBK 9/4

