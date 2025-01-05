Horse Racing Tips

Monday Racing Tips: Timeform data you need to know including two Horses In Focus

Horse racing at Wolverhampton
The action unfolds at Wolverhampton

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Wolverhampton on Monday...

  • Lequinto to take advantage of reduced mark

  • Enola Grey's latest effort can be upgraded

  • Well-handicapped Gustav Graves back of interest

'Horse In Focus' Lequinto can end losing run

Lequinto failed to win during a disappointing 2024, but he fell a long way in the weights and produced a more encouraging performance when third at Lingfield on New Year's Eve.

Lequinto was beaten two and three-quarter lengths and was unlucky not to finish closer as he was further back than ideal in a steadily run race and was also short of room when attempting to make headway over a furlong out.

He ran on well close home, though, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag - to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time - and leaving the impression that he's capable of taking advantage of a BHA mark that has fallen 15 lb since he last won in June 2023.

Recommended Bet

Back Lequinto in the 17:00 at Wolverhampton

SBK7/4

Trainer form a positive for Enola Grey

Enola Grey had been running consistently well in defeat and she gained a deserved success at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago, doing well to come from last to first in a race run at just a steady gallop.

That effort earned her Timeform's Sectional Timing Flag, highlighting that the bare form may not reflect the merit of the performance, and she still looks fairly treated after edging up only 2 lb in the weights.

Enola Grey was part of an across-the-card double for Gemma Tutty on the final day she had runners before the Christmas break, and her horses have continued in flying form in recent days, resulting in Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag.

Since the Christmas break Tutty has had four winners from eight runners, and it's worth noting that the two ridden by promising apprentice Warren Fentiman, who takes over in the saddle here, have both won.

Recommended Bet

Back Enola Grey in the 17:30 Wolverhampton

SBK2/1

Gustav Graves a 'Horse In Focus' after better effort

Gustav Graves had been struggling for form, but he produced a more encouraging effort from his tumbling mark when beaten only a length and three-quarters in fifth at Newcastle on Thursday, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one to be interested in again.

Gustav Graves enjoyed a highly productive campaign last winter and won five times on the all-weather, including four times over this course and distance.

He's now a stone lower in the weights than when last successful at Newcastle in March so he's clearly on a good mark if building on that recent promise.

Recommended Bet

Back Gustav Graves in the 19:30 Wolverhampton

SBK9/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 20/1 Ludlow tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Daryl Carter Tips

Cheltenham Festival Focus: 25/1 Henry's Albert Bartlett chance ticks plenty of boxes

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/8 Jasmin is a stand-out Sunday bet in Grade 1 Lawlors test

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival Focus: 25/1 Henry's Albert Bartlett chance ticks plenty of boxes

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Looking forward to high class Inthepocket among my five at Naas

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies de Bromhead chaser at Naas

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Minella to lead the way in Plumpton Sunday 13/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Minella to lead the way in Plumpton Sunday 13/1 double

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

New Year's resolutions

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Langer Dan has 10lbs in hand

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

"She's a certainty to go for the mares hurdle"

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

The Ice Muncher

  • Editor